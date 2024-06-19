Rex & Lav: What we can learn from Bryson’s major-winning media tour

There’s plenty still to unpack from one of the most thrilling major championships in history at the U.S. Open.

In this edition of the “Golf Channel Podcast with Rex & Lav”, the guys discuss the fallout from Pinehurst – Rory McIlroy’s decision to skip his media responsibilities following his final-hour collapse, as well as Bryson DeChambeau making the rounds with the U.S. Open trophy in tow.

Plus, Rex is at the Travelers Championship, anticipating a possible news break with the PGA Tour/PIF deal, but instead wound up covering a few small items. Sigh.

0:00: BIG, FAT NOTHING-BURGER: Rex is in Connecticut, anticipating news ... but doesn’t get much.

06:00: IT’S ALL FOR YOU: Newly announced Tiger exemption category and signature-event field minimums.

11:00: THE HOT DEBATE: Was Rory McIlroy’s U.S. Open media stiff-arm fair or foul?

19:00: ROOKIE HAZING: Apologies to Michael Thorbjornsen for interrupting his pro-debut presser!

20:30: A MASTER AT WORK: Bryson DeChambeau’s media tour, and what we can learn from it in this new era.

28:00: TO THE FINAL SIGNATURE EVENT WE GO: What to watch this week at the Travelers Championship, including Scottie Scheffler’s bounce back.

32:00: ODDS AND ENDS: Rex’s dead lawn and Lav’s crusade to right a wrong.

