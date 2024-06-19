 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

RBC Canadian Open - Previews
Jay Monahan: Negotiations with Saudis progressing, complex
Ascot Races
How to watch 2024 Royal Ascot: TV, Live stream information, dates, schedule, and more
SX 2024 Rd 15 Philadelphia Max Anstie with Haley Shanley.JPG
Max Anstie secures immediate release from Firepower Honda
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_roto_bteceltics_240618.jpg
Previewing 2025 NBA Championship odds
nbc_horse_ra_windsorcastlestakes_240619.jpg
Ain’t Nobody powers to Windsor Castle Stakes win
nbc_horse_ra_keningstonpalcestakes_240619.jpg
Doha victorious in the Kensington Palace Stakes

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

RBC Canadian Open - Previews
Jay Monahan: Negotiations with Saudis progressing, complex
Ascot Races
How to watch 2024 Royal Ascot: TV, Live stream information, dates, schedule, and more
SX 2024 Rd 15 Philadelphia Max Anstie with Haley Shanley.JPG
Max Anstie secures immediate release from Firepower Honda
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_roto_bteceltics_240618.jpg
Previewing 2025 NBA Championship odds
nbc_horse_ra_windsorcastlestakes_240619.jpg
Ain’t Nobody powers to Windsor Castle Stakes win
nbc_horse_ra_keningstonpalcestakes_240619.jpg
Doha victorious in the Kensington Palace Stakes

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Rex & Lav: What we can learn from Bryson’s major-winning media tour

  
Published June 19, 2024 01:38 PM

There’s plenty still to unpack from one of the most thrilling major championships in history at the U.S. Open.

In this edition of the “Golf Channel Podcast with Rex & Lav”, the guys discuss the fallout from Pinehurst – Rory McIlroy’s decision to skip his media responsibilities following his final-hour collapse, as well as Bryson DeChambeau making the rounds with the U.S. Open trophy in tow.

Plus, Rex is at the Travelers Championship, anticipating a possible news break with the PGA Tour/PIF deal, but instead wound up covering a few small items. Sigh.

0:00: BIG, FAT NOTHING-BURGER: Rex is in Connecticut, anticipating news ... but doesn’t get much.

06:00: IT’S ALL FOR YOU: Newly announced Tiger exemption category and signature-event field minimums.

11:00: THE HOT DEBATE: Was Rory McIlroy’s U.S. Open media stiff-arm fair or foul?

19:00: ROOKIE HAZING: Apologies to Michael Thorbjornsen for interrupting his pro-debut presser!

20:30: A MASTER AT WORK: Bryson DeChambeau’s media tour, and what we can learn from it in this new era.

28:00: TO THE FINAL SIGNATURE EVENT WE GO: What to watch this week at the Travelers Championship, including Scottie Scheffler’s bounce back.

32:00: ODDS AND ENDS: Rex’s dead lawn and Lav’s crusade to right a wrong.