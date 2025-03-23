 Skip navigation
Richard Mansell wins first DP World Tour event in Singapore

  
Published March 23, 2025 04:05 PM

SINGAPORE — Richard Mansell of England claimed his first DP World Tour title Sunday when he two-putted from about 100 feet for birdie on the 18th hole for a 6-under 66 and a one-shot victory in the Porsche Singapore Classic.

Mansell, who started the final round one shot behind, ran off five straight birdies on the front nine to take the lead. His final birdie gave him the title over Keita Nakajima of Japan, who closed with a 65.

The tournament was reduced to 54 holes because of rain that washed out play on Thursday.

Tom McKibbin of Northern Ireland, who gave up a PGA Tour card this year to join LIV Golf, had a 68 and tied for third with Adrien Saddier of France, who also shot 68.