Riviera CC included in mandatory evacuation from fast-moving Los Angeles fire

Firefighters are racing to control a fast-moving brush fire fueled by strong Santa Ana winds in northwest Los Angeles – and a historic PGA Tour golf course is now in the mandatory evacuation zone.

The Pacific Palisades fire was first reported shortly before 10:30 a.m. PT near the Pacific Palisades Highlands community, east of Palisades Drive and about 5 miles as the crow flies from Riviera Country Club, which is set to host next month’s Genesis Invitational, a signature event run by Tiger Woods’ foundation.

Originally, Riviera was outside of any evacuation zone, but with the blaze quickly spreading in high wind gusts (up to 100 mph, per NBC News) and surpassing over 1,200 acres in size in just hours, the mandatory zone was expanded. Riviera, southeast of the fire, now sits just inside the red zone, which also extends west past Big Rock Beach and north into Topanga State Park.

The Riv now in the mandatory evacuation zone pic.twitter.com/uR4GCxWpdO — Conor Hurley (@CHurls13) January 7, 2025

Over 30,000 people have evacuated, according to NBC News.

It’s been over seven years since a wildfire impacted Silverado Resort and Spa in Napa, California, just hours after the completion of the 2017 Safeway Open. Though the courses were relatively unaffected, grandstands from the tournament were engulfed in flames from the Atlas Fire, which, along with nearby Tubbs and Nuns fires, caused more than a billion dollars and killed over 30 people.