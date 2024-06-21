 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NASCAR Cup Series Iowa Corn 350 - Qualifying
NASCAR Cup at New Hampshire: How to watch on USA, start time, forecast
NASCAR Xfinity Series SciAps 200 - Qualifying
New Hampshire Xfinity Series starting lineup: Cole Custer will start on the pole
inglewood-stadium.jfif
LA 2028 proposes Olympic, Paralympic venue changes with swimming in NFL stadium

Top Clips

nbc_indy_chadwickskyintv_240621.JPG
Chadwick is aiming for IndyCar spot next season
nbc_golf_lexithompsonintv_240621.jpg
Thompson not sweating back 9 in even-par KPMG Rd 2
nbc_golf_lpga_schmelzelintv_240621.jpg
Schmelzel capitalizes on conditions in KPMG Rd. 2

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NASCAR Cup Series Iowa Corn 350 - Qualifying
NASCAR Cup at New Hampshire: How to watch on USA, start time, forecast
NASCAR Xfinity Series SciAps 200 - Qualifying
New Hampshire Xfinity Series starting lineup: Cole Custer will start on the pole
inglewood-stadium.jfif
LA 2028 proposes Olympic, Paralympic venue changes with swimming in NFL stadium

Top Clips

nbc_indy_chadwickskyintv_240621.JPG
Chadwick is aiming for IndyCar spot next season
nbc_golf_lexithompsonintv_240621.jpg
Thompson not sweating back 9 in even-par KPMG Rd 2
nbc_golf_lpga_schmelzelintv_240621.jpg
Schmelzel capitalizes on conditions in KPMG Rd. 2

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Rocket Mortgage Classic field: Rickie Fowler, several top amateurs set to compete

  
Published June 21, 2024 06:17 PM

Defending champion Rickie Fowler and a slew of top young players highlight the field for next week’s Rocket Mortgage Classic at Detroit Golf Club.

Fowler hasn’t posted a top-10 since his victory last year in Detroit, though he sat T-12 at the Travelers Championship late in Friday’s suspended second round.

The sponsor exemptions include Neal Shipley, the low amateur at this year’s Masters and U.S. Open who turned pro this week for his PGA Tour Americas debut; Auburn sophomore Jackson Koivun, the world’s second-ranked amateur, who could earn his 17th PGA Tour University Accelerated point by making the cut and another point for a top-10; Florida State junior Luke Clanton, the reigning top-ranked player in college golf and the fourth-ranked amateur; Virginia junior Ben James, who is ranked fifth in WAGR; and 15-year-old Miles Russell.

Cameron Young (23), Tom Kim (26) and Chris Kirk (30) are the only top-30 ranked players in the field.

Here is a look at the full field: