Rocket Mortgage Classic field: Rickie Fowler, several top amateurs set to compete

Defending champion Rickie Fowler and a slew of top young players highlight the field for next week’s Rocket Mortgage Classic at Detroit Golf Club.

Fowler hasn’t posted a top-10 since his victory last year in Detroit, though he sat T-12 at the Travelers Championship late in Friday’s suspended second round.

The sponsor exemptions include Neal Shipley, the low amateur at this year’s Masters and U.S. Open who turned pro this week for his PGA Tour Americas debut; Auburn sophomore Jackson Koivun, the world’s second-ranked amateur, who could earn his 17th PGA Tour University Accelerated point by making the cut and another point for a top-10; Florida State junior Luke Clanton, the reigning top-ranked player in college golf and the fourth-ranked amateur; Virginia junior Ben James, who is ranked fifth in WAGR; and 15-year-old Miles Russell.

Cameron Young (23), Tom Kim (26) and Chris Kirk (30) are the only top-30 ranked players in the field.

Here is a look at the full field: