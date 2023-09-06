 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NASCAR: Cup Practice and Qualifying
Cup drivers to watch in Kansas playoff race
Italy v USA: Quarter Final - FIBA Basketball World Cup
U.S. beats Italy in historic rout to reach FIBA World Cup semifinals
US Open Tennis Championship 2023
2023 U.S. Open Women’s Singles Draw

Top Clips

nbc_golf_foldsofhonorrd2hl_230905.jpg
Highlights: Folds of Honor Collegiate, Round 2
nbc_bte_49erssteelers_230905.jpg
Why Steelers are viable bet vs. 49ers in Week 1
nbc_bte_nlcyyoung_230905.jpg
Examining National League Cy Young odds

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NASCAR: Cup Practice and Qualifying
Cup drivers to watch in Kansas playoff race
Italy v USA: Quarter Final - FIBA Basketball World Cup
U.S. beats Italy in historic rout to reach FIBA World Cup semifinals
US Open Tennis Championship 2023
2023 U.S. Open Women’s Singles Draw

Top Clips

nbc_golf_foldsofhonorrd2hl_230905.jpg
Highlights: Folds of Honor Collegiate, Round 2
nbc_bte_49erssteelers_230905.jpg
Why Steelers are viable bet vs. 49ers in Week 1
nbc_bte_nlcyyoung_230905.jpg
Examining National League Cy Young odds

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Rory McIlroy: Back not yet 100% but still ‘totally fine’ with Ryder Cup looming

  
Published September 6, 2023 08:12 AM
TOUR Championship - Round One

ATLANTA, GEORGIA - AUGUST 24: Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland plays his shot from the second tee during the first round of the TOUR Championship at East Lake Golf Club on August 24, 2023 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Getty Images

Rory McIlroy said Wednesday he’s still not fully recovered from his recent back injury but has no concerns about his fitness with an important month of golf ahead.

In good position to claim a fourth FedExCup title, McIlroy recently suffered back spasms ahead of the Tour Championship and wound up finishing fourth, a distant 13 shots behind champion Viktor Hovland.

After East Lake, McIlroy didn’t hit balls again for five days to rest, recover and receive treatment. He practiced last Saturday, before departing for London, and then hit balls again Tuesday ahead of the Irish Open. He said the injury was “not at all” like the problems he has endured in the past and is “totally fine.”

“I would say it’s at 90%, 95%,” McIlroy told reporters Wednesday at the K Club. “It’s not 100% better. I just happened to take care of it a little bit, but it’s not preventing me from doing anything I want to do. Just being a little mindful, I guess. I’m a bit limited in what I’ve done, but I sort of needed to rest it and take care of that as the priority.”

It’s an important few weeks for McIlroy, who is returning to the K Club for the first time since his stirring home victory there in 2016. Next week he will scout Marco Simone with the rest of the European Ryder Cup team before heading back to London for the BMW PGA Championship, the DP World Tour’s flagship event. Then, after a bachelor party in Mykonos and a few days of practice, it’s time for the matches in Rome.

Because it was so hot during the PGA Tour’s FedExCup playoffs, McIlroy said that he didn’t feel as though he’s practiced much – he just hit balls, to warm up, and then went out and played his tournament round. Then the back issue popped up, and that largely kept him off the range, too.

“So it will be nice these next couple of weeks, and obviously the week leading into Rome, to sort of feel like I’ve spent some time refining a few things in my game and working on some stuff,” he said. “I’m excited to spend the next few weeks over here and do that.”