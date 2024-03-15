 Skip navigation
Rory McIlroy doesn’t make par in Round 2 until seventh hole — and it’s a doozy

  
Published March 15, 2024 03:38 PM

It took Rory McIlroy seven holes to make a par on Friday at The Players Championship. And even that was far from routine.

Coming off an eventful 65, McIlroy started his second round trailing a red-hot Wyndham Clark, who fired his second-straight 65 in the morning, by seven shots.

McIlroy was in the same position entering the par-4 seventh, but was even on his round without a par. He went bogey-birdie-bogey-birdie-birdie-bogey over his first six holes Friday.

Playing the seventh, where he endured a highly publicized – and scrutinized – drop in Round 1, McIlroy avoided the water left and instead hit his tee ball well right, onto the pine straw. Taking a bold approach, McIlroy played his second under tree limbs, over water, through a bunker and onto the green.

He then two-putted for a 4 to remain at 7 under and seven off the pace.