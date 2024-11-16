RSM Classic field: Ludvig Åberg returns from surgery; Luke Clanton among sponsor invites

Ludvig Åberg’s title defense of the RSM Classic will mark the 25-year-old Swede’s return to action following knee surgery.

Åberg hasn’t competed on the PGA Tour since the Tour Championship. He underwent arthroscopic surgery to repair a torn medial meniscus in his left knee in early September, saying the surgery “went well” and that he was “looking forward to be playing soon.”

Åberg, the fifth-ranked player in the Official World Golf Ranking, is one of two top-25 players set to compete in the FedExCup Fall finale at Sea Island Golf Club in St. Simons Island, Georgia, along with local Brian Harman, who is No. 23 in the world.

Tom Kim (56), Nick Taylor (57) and Justin Rose (59) are not in the field, meaning they could risk falling out of the final Aon Next 10, which comes with spots in two signature events next season, the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am and Genesis Invitational. Nos. 61-63 – Nico Echavarria, Lucas Glover and Jake Knapp – are playing the RSM.

Nos. 118-141 are also all entered in the RSM, including No. 125 Hayden Springer and No. 126 Dylan Wu.

Sponsor exemptions include hotshot Florida State junior Luke Clanton, who is working toward a PGA Tour card via PGA Tour University’s Accelerated program, and recent Georgia Tech grad Christo Lamprecht. Jacob Modleski, currently a sophomore at Notre Dame, is also in the field courtesy of his Jones Cup win back in January.

Here is a look at the full field: