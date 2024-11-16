RSM Classic field: Ludvig Åberg returns from surgery; Luke Clanton among sponsor invites

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

COLLEGE FOOTBALL: SEP 14 Indiana at UCLA
Indiana rewards Curt Cignetti for 10-0 season with new 8-year contract
FIGURE SKATING: MAR 21 ISU World Figure Skating Championships
Yuma Kagiyama wins Grand Prix Finland, sets showdown at Grand Prix Final
Washington Mystics v Seattle Storm - Game Two
Bird, Fowles, Pondexter, Beard headline Women’s Basketball Hall of Fame Class of 2025

Top Clips

nbc_oly_stolz500m_241116.jpg
Stolz flies to 500m win for second gold in Japan
nbc_cbb_wisconsin_tonjecomp_241115.jpg
Highlights: Tonje goes off for 41 on Arizona
nbc_cbb_arizonawisconsin_241115.jpg
Highlights: Wisconsin upends Arizona in Madison

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

COLLEGE FOOTBALL: SEP 14 Indiana at UCLA
Indiana rewards Curt Cignetti for 10-0 season with new 8-year contract
FIGURE SKATING: MAR 21 ISU World Figure Skating Championships
Yuma Kagiyama wins Grand Prix Finland, sets showdown at Grand Prix Final
Washington Mystics v Seattle Storm - Game Two
Bird, Fowles, Pondexter, Beard headline Women’s Basketball Hall of Fame Class of 2025

Top Clips

nbc_oly_stolz500m_241116.jpg
Stolz flies to 500m win for second gold in Japan
nbc_cbb_wisconsin_tonjecomp_241115.jpg
Highlights: Tonje goes off for 41 on Arizona
nbc_cbb_arizonawisconsin_241115.jpg
Highlights: Wisconsin upends Arizona in Madison

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

RSM Classic field: Ludvig Åberg returns from surgery; Luke Clanton among sponsor invites

  
Published November 16, 2024 10:46 AM

Ludvig Åberg’s title defense of the RSM Classic will mark the 25-year-old Swede’s return to action following knee surgery.

Åberg hasn’t competed on the PGA Tour since the Tour Championship. He underwent arthroscopic surgery to repair a torn medial meniscus in his left knee in early September, saying the surgery “went well” and that he was “looking forward to be playing soon.”

Åberg, the fifth-ranked player in the Official World Golf Ranking, is one of two top-25 players set to compete in the FedExCup Fall finale at Sea Island Golf Club in St. Simons Island, Georgia, along with local Brian Harman, who is No. 23 in the world.

Tom Kim (56), Nick Taylor (57) and Justin Rose (59) are not in the field, meaning they could risk falling out of the final Aon Next 10, which comes with spots in two signature events next season, the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am and Genesis Invitational. Nos. 61-63 – Nico Echavarria, Lucas Glover and Jake Knapp – are playing the RSM.

Nos. 118-141 are also all entered in the RSM, including No. 125 Hayden Springer and No. 126 Dylan Wu.

Sponsor exemptions include hotshot Florida State junior Luke Clanton, who is working toward a PGA Tour card via PGA Tour University’s Accelerated program, and recent Georgia Tech grad Christo Lamprecht. Jacob Modleski, currently a sophomore at Notre Dame, is also in the field courtesy of his Jones Cup win back in January.

Here is a look at the full field: