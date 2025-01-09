Pepperdine grad Sahith Theegala pledges money for Los Angeles-area wildfire relief efforts

The lower Sahith Theegala goes at the Sony Open, the more money he’ll donate towards wildfire relief efforts in the greater Los Angeles area.

Theegala posted a message to his Instagram account saying he would donate $100 per birdie and $250 per eagle to multiple charities, including the Red Cross, Direct Relief and the Canine Rescue Club.

As the 27-year-old explained, the Red Cross provides “shelter, food, emotional support and health services” to those in affected areas. Nearly 180,000 people have been forced to evacuate with more than 29,000 acres burned.

Direct Relief works with Los Angeles-area YMCAs to distribute free N95 masks to protect people from smoke inhalation. The Canine Rescue Club provides temporary foster care for pets displaced by the fires.

“Any little bit helps during this devastating time,” Theegala added.

Theegala was born in Orange, California, south of L.A. He attended Pepperdine University, where he starred on the golf team.