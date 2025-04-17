Guardians at Orioles prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends, and stats for April 17

Its Thursday, April 17 and the Guardians (9-8) are in Baltimore to take on the Orioles (7-10). Tanner Bibee is slated to take the mound for Cleveland against Tomoyuki Sugano for Baltimore.

The Orioles defeated the Guardians 9-1 last night. Gavin Williams pitched 6.2 innings and allowed five runs. Dean Kremer had a nice night on the mound. He went 5.1 innings and only gave up one run on four hits.

Lets dive into the matchup and find a sweat or two.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on the how to catch tipoff, odds, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Game details & how to watch Guardians at Orioles

Date: Thursday, April 17, 2025

Time: 6:35PM EST

Site: Oriole Park at Camden Yards

City: Baltimore, MD

Network/Streaming: CLEG, MASN



Odds for the Guardians at the Orioles

The latest odds as of Thursday:

Moneyline: Guardians (-118), Orioles (-101)

Spread: Guardians -1.5

Total: 8.0 runs

Probable starting pitchers for Guardians at Orioles

Pitching matchup for April 17, 2025: Tanner Bibee vs. Tomoyuki Sugano

Guardians: Tanner Bibee , (1-1, 4.40 ERA)

Last outing (4/11): 4.2 Innings Pitched, 0 Earned Runs Allowed, 3 Hits Allowed, 4 Walks, and 4 Strikeouts Orioles: Tomoyuki Sugano , (1-1, 3.86 ERA)

Last outing (4/12) : 4.2 Innings Pitched, 3 Earned Runs Allowed, 8 Hits Allowed, 2 Walks, and 0 Strikeouts

vs.

Top betting trends & insights to know ahead of Guardians at Orioles

The Guardians have won 4 of their last 5 away games against teams with losing records

The Over is 10-5-2 in Orioles’ games this season

Expert picks & predictions for tonight’s game between the Guardians and the Orioles

Rotoworld Best Bet

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for Thursday’s game between the Guardians and the Orioles:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the Cleveland Guardians on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Baltimore Orioles at +1.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the over on the Game Total of 8.0.

