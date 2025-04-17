Cardinals at Mets Prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends and stats for April 17

Its Thursday, April 17 and the Cardinals (9-9) are in Queens to take on the Mets (11-7). Andre Pallante is slated to take the mound for St. Louis against Griffin Canning for New York.

The Cardinals were able to pick up a 4-1 win over the Astros last night. Steven Matz picked up the win. He went 5.0 innings with just one run given up, on two hits.

It was a bullpen game for the Mets. They were beat 4-3 by the Twins in extra innings.

Lets dive into the matchup and find a sweat or two.

Game details & how to watch Cardinals at Mets

Date: Thursday, April 17, 2025

Time: 7:10PM EST

Site: Citi Field

City: Queens, NY

Network/Streaming: SNY

Odds for the Cardinals at the Mets

The latest odds as of Thursday:

Moneyline: Cardinals (+123), Mets (-146)

Spread: Mets -1.5

Total: 7.0 runs

Probable starting pitchers for Cardinals at Mets

Pitching matchup for April 17, 2025: Andre Pallante vs. Griffin Canning

Cardinals: Andre Pallante , (2-0, 2.20 ERA)

Last outing (4/11): 7.0 Innings Pitched, 0 Earned Runs Allowed, 2 Hits Allowed, 2 Walks, and 4 Strikeouts Mets: Griffin Canning , (1-1, 4.20 ERA)

Last outing (4/11): 5.1 Innings Pitched, 4 Earned Runs Allowed, 7 Hits Allowed, 3 Walks, and 3 Strikeouts

vs.

Top betting trends & insights to know ahead of Cardinals at Mets

The Mets have won 4 of their last 5 home games

The Over is 4-1-1 in the Cardinals’ road games this season

The Cardinals have failed to cover the Run Line in 4 straight matchups against the Mets

Expert picks & predictions for tonight’s game between the Cardinals and the Mets

Rotoworld Best Bet

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for Thursday’s game between the Cardinals and the Mets:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the New York Mets on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the St. Louis Cardinals at +1.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the over on the Game Total of 7.0.

