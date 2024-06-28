 Skip navigation
United States Women's National Team Portraits
“If one can, why not more?": USWNT’s Naomi Girma on Ethiopian pride and passion for representation
AUTO: JUN 24 NASCAR Xfinity Series Tennessee Lottery 250
NASCAR Xfinity at Nashville: How to watch on USA, start time, forecast
Brian Ortega
Betting UFC 303: Garry Mispriced and Ortega in Trouble

Top Clips

nbc_bwoa_girmaclip_240628.jpg
Girma’s Ethiopian pride influences love of soccer
nbc_golf_lgpadowrd2_240628.jpg
Highlights: Dow Championship, Round 2
nbc_edge_lunchmoney_240628.jpg
Lunch Money: Reynolds under hits, Brazil best bets

Sauce Gardner immediately falls in love with golf and Tour pros take notice

  
Published June 28, 2024 03:11 PM
Highlights: Rocket Mortgage Classic, Round 1
June 27, 2024 06:13 PM
Relive the best shots and moments from first-round action of the 2024 Rocket Mortgage Classic at Detroit Golf Club.

Sauce Gardner has the bug.

The New York Jets Pro Bowl defensive back picked up golf recently and, in his own words, has become “addicted” to the game.

Since his first golf-related X (formerly Twitter) post on June 22, Gardner’s feed has been all golf, all the time. He’s posted videos of his swing, asked and accepted advice from followers and kept the social world updated on his progress.

The 23-year-old posted on Thursday a photo of his scorecard showing a 96, writing, “First time playing 18 holes and playing my own ball.”

U.S. Open champion Bryson DeChambeau has even reached out and wants to have him on his YouTube channel.

This week’s PGA Tour event, the Rocket Mortgage Classic, is at Detroit Golf Club and players were shown video of Gardner’s swing and asked to assess it.

They were complimentary of the Detroit native and former Michigan State standout.

Jets training camp begins in less than a month, but Gardner has no design on slowing down his golf advancement. A home simulator is already in the works: