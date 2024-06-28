Sauce Gardner immediately falls in love with golf and Tour pros take notice

Sauce Gardner has the bug.

The New York Jets Pro Bowl defensive back picked up golf recently and, in his own words, has become “addicted” to the game.

Since his first golf-related X (formerly Twitter) post on June 22, Gardner’s feed has been all golf, all the time. He’s posted videos of his swing, asked and accepted advice from followers and kept the social world updated on his progress.

The 23-year-old posted on Thursday a photo of his scorecard showing a 96, writing, “First time playing 18 holes and playing my own ball.”

First time playing 18 holes and playing my own ball. How did I do?😅 pic.twitter.com/h0JkZ2Y1TE — SAUCE GARDNER (@iamSauceGardner) June 28, 2024

U.S. Open champion Bryson DeChambeau has even reached out and wants to have him on his YouTube channel.

This week’s PGA Tour event, the Rocket Mortgage Classic, is at Detroit Golf Club and players were shown video of Gardner’s swing and asked to assess it.

They were complimentary of the Detroit native and former Michigan State standout.

Jets training camp begins in less than a month, but Gardner has no design on slowing down his golf advancement. A home simulator is already in the works: