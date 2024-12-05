Scottie Scheffler changes putting grip in opening round of Hero World Challenge

Scottie Scheffler said Wednesday that he used last year’s Hero World Challenge as a catalyst to his 2024 season. That worked well as he won in the Bahamas and then won eight times, including the Olympic gold medal, this year.

In his continuous quest to get better, the world No. 1 implemented a claw grip in the opening round of his Hero title defense.

Scheffler used both a conventional method and a claw grip — routinely on putts inside 10 feet — on Thursday at Albany GC.

World No. 1 is testing out a saw putting grip this week 👀 https://t.co/1x9bVoYqzd pic.twitter.com/XyZIVelvuU — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) December 5, 2024

Scheffler ranked first on the PGA Tour this past season in strokes gained: total, tee to green and approach to green. He was second on Tour in strokes gained: off the tee. On the other hand, he was 77th in strokes gained: putting.