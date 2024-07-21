 Skip navigation
Scottie Scheffler hits four putts en route to devastating double bogey Sunday at The Open

  
Published July 21, 2024 11:11 AM
No situation is too tough for Scottie Scheffler to escape, even this daunting bunker look on No. 5 of Royal Troon for The Open Championship.

After a bogey at the par-5 sixth, Scottie Scheffler birdied the seventh and eighth holes to get within two strokes of the lead Sunday at The Open Championship.

The world No. 1, seeking his second major of the season, was at 4 under par in a bunched final round at Royal Troon.

But, as has been the case all too often, Scheffler’s putter failed him.

Just off the green in two shots at the par-4 ninth, Scheffler putted from 45 feet to within 7 feet. He then ran his par effort 3 feet past the hole and missed the comebacker for bogey.

The double bogey dropped the Masters champion to 2 under par, four behind leaders Justin Rose and Billy Horschel. Those two were quickly joined by Thriston Lawrence on an ever-evolving leaderboard.