Matas Buzelis, Dalton Knecht among the returning players to watch during NBA 2K26 Summer League

While eight teams have already begun their summer action by playing in Salt Lake City and San Francisco, the entire NBA does not get together until the NBA 2K26 Summer League in Las Vegas, which begins on July 10. While many tend to focus on the incoming rookie class, which is expected, these are also critical games for returning players.

Some players may be working to prove they deserve a more significant role once the regular season begins, while others are in a position where they need to show they belong. With this in mind, below is a returning player from each team (with a few exceptions sprinkled in) worth tracking in Las Vegas.

Eastern Conference

Atlanta Hawks: Kobe Bufkin

Obviously, the starting point guard job is spoken for in Atlanta, with Trae Young leading a team that improved its roster significantly this summer. And with Nickeil Alexander-Walker among the newcomers, Bufkin won’t find playing time easy to come by next season. That said, the former first-round pick is heading into his third NBA season and has yet to make an impact. At a minimum, he needs to perform well enough in Las Vegas to give Quin Snyder and the coaching staff something to consider in the months leading up to training camp.

Boston Celtics: Baylor Scheierman

With Jayson Tatum sidelined by a ruptured Achilles tendon and multiple rotation players exiting via trade or free agency, Boston’s rotation will have a different look next season. As a result, Scheierman, the 30th overall pick in last summer’s draft, may have an opportunity to earn more minutes. Limited to 31 games as a rookie, he’ll look to use the summer as a springboard into the 2025-26 season. Jordan Walsh, whose contract does not become fully guaranteed until opening night, is another player on the Celtics’ summer league roster who needs to impress.

Brooklyn Nets: Egor Demin

The Nets surprised many by using all five first-round picks on draft night, beginning with Demin at eighth overall. The former BYU standout is one of three rookies on the team’s Summer League roster who could potentially spend time on the ball, with Nolan Traoré and Ben Saraf being the others. Demin is the selection here since he was the first selected in last month’s draft, but these games in Las Vegas could serve as an early separator before training camp begins in the fall.

Charlotte Hornets: Ryan Kalkbrenner

We’ve got another exception to the rule that this list will consist of returnees, and with good reason. With Charlotte trading Mark Williams to Phoenix, Kalkbrenner is well-positioned to compete for the starting center job, even with the return of Moussa Diabate and the offseason signing of Mason Plumlee. The rookie out of Creighton joined Patrick Ewing as the only players in Big East history to win Defensive Player of the Year honors four times, and he made strides offensively throughout his college career.

Chicago Bulls: Matas Buzelis

Considering the number of starts he made last season,

Buzelis is the most experienced player on this list. He made 80 appearances for the Bulls last season, 31 of which were starts, and the rookie was a fixture in the starting five from February 5 onward. What will be interesting to watch in Vegas is how Buzelis and 2025 first-round pick Noa Essengue mesh, as they have similar body types. They may become Chicago’s forward tandem of the future, especially when considering Patrick Williams’ struggles.

Cleveland Cavaliers: Craig Porter Jr.

While the Cavaliers did lose valued reserve Ty Jerome in free agency, they added another point guard to the mix by acquiring Lonzo Ball from the Bulls. If he’s healthy, Ball will handle the backup point guard responsibilities. However, health has been an issue for the veteran guard in recent seasons, which means the Cavaliers need Porter to remain the reliable option he’s been when pressed into duty in the past. Hopefully, he will use Las Vegas to show he can be more than an emergency fill-in.

Detroit Pistons: Ron Holland II

Holland was part of the Pistons’ rotation as a rookie, appearing in 81 regular-season games and averaging 15.6 minutes per contest. However, he fell out of the rotation during the team’s first-round series against the Knicks, so motivation should not be an issue. Holland will need to show progress in perimeter shooting, as he made 23.8 percent of his 1.4 three-point attempts per game as a rookie. With the Pistons losing Tim Hardaway Jr. in free agency and the current controversy surrounding Malik Beasley, they’ll need more consistency from Holland, even with the acquisition of Duncan Robinson.

Indiana Pacers: Johnny Furphy

Furphy’s playing time was limited last season, as he averaged 7.6 minutes per game in 50 regular-season appearances. While he did not share a position with Tyrese Haliburton or Myles Turner, the former’s absence and the latter’s departure mean Indiana will have a far different look next season. Even in a crowded wing rotation, can Furphy do enough to earn consistent playing time next season? Playing well in Las Vegas would undoubtedly make a positive impression on the Pacers’ decision-makers.

Miami Heat: Kel’el Ware

Having played well in Miami’s games at the California Classic, Ware may not see much time in Las Vegas. He’s coming off an All-Rookie season in which he started 36 of the 64 games he played, proving to be a solid frontcourt partner for Bam Adebayo. If anything, Las Vegas may be of greater importance to Pelle Larsson, who played in 55 games as a rookie, since Ware is the more proven player from an NBA standpoint.

Milwaukee Bucks: Andre Jackson Jr.

Keita Bates-Diop and two-way contract player Jamaree Bouyea have more NBA seasons under their respective belts. Still, neither is on a guaranteed standard contract for next season, going into summer league. However, Jackson is, and he could use a quality showing in Las Vegas after providing little statistical value in either of his first two seasons. The former second-round pick made 43 starts last season but only averaged 14.6 minutes per game and fell out of Doc Rivers’ rotation after the All-Star break.

New York Knicks: Tyler Kolek

With Cameron Payne and Delon Wright still being unrestricted free agents, Kolek may have the opportunity to earn the backup point guard role. While Miles McBride and free agent signing Jordan Clarkson can be used on the ball, that does not automatically mean there won’t be any room for Kolek in new head coach Mike Brown’s rotation. Him, 2024 first-round pick Pacôme Dadiet and 2024 second-round picks Ariel Hukporti and Kevin McCullar are all on the Knicks’ summer league roster, and all could potentially benefit from the change at the top if it means they’ll receive more chances to prove themselves.

Orlando Magic: Tristan da Silva

Due to injuries that sidelined Franz Wagner and Paolo Banchero for extended periods, the Magic were forced to rely on da Silva more than they may have expected before the 2024-25 season began. He started 38 of the 74 games he played as a rookie, averaging 7.2 points and 3.3 rebounds in 22.0 minutes. Da Silva’s minutes may not change much next season with Wagner and Banchero being healthy, but he can use this summer as a springboard into his second year in Orlando.

Philadelphia 76ers: Adem Bona

Due to the 76ers’ struggles with injuries, Bona and fellow rookie Justin Edwards played far more than expected last season. A healthy roster may result in fewer opportunities for both, but Bona’s chances of earning consistent rotation minutes may be greater. Joel Embiid‘s injury history cannot be ignored, and Andre Drummond is back after a subpar 2024-25 season. With the 76ers losing Guerschon Yabusele in free agency, Bona is worth tracking during the summer and preseason, especially if Embiid is not fully cleared when training camp begins.

Toronto Raptors: Ja’Kobe Walter

Injuries limited Walter to 52 games as a rookie, but he made 18 starts due to the absences of players ahead of him in the Raptors’ pecking order. Adding Brandon Ingram will make it more difficult for Walter to crack a crowded perimeter rotation. However, Ingram’s struggled with injuries in recent seasons, as have RJ Barrett and Gradey Dick. It would take a lot for Walter to become a player worth targeting in fantasy leagues, but playing well in Las Vegas would help his case.

Washington Wizards: Alex Sarr

The Wizards are taking a measured approach to their rebuild, with Sarr being one of the focal points by virtue of being the second overall pick in the 2024 draft. After the All-Star break, he averaged 15.6 points per game, an improvement of four points compared to his pre-break average. Efficiency was an issue for Sarr throughout his rookie season; exploding in Las Vegas with solid percentages would go a long way toward solidifying his spot as a key building block for Washington moving forward. Something else to watch will be the chemistry between Bub Carrington and lottery pick Tre Johnson, as they could be the Wizards’ backcourt of the future.

Western Conference

Dallas Mavericks: Cooper Flagg

The Mavericks’ summer roster only has two players with prior NBA experience, so we’ll focus on Flagg. The top overall pick in last month’s draft projects to be a scorer, and Mavericks head coach Jason Kidd said during Flagg’s introductory press conference that he wants the rookie to play some point guard. With Kyrie Irving (ACL) set to miss a significant portion of the upcoming season, opportunities will be available. And if Flagg is comfortable with the role, it would raise his already-high fantasy ceiling.

Denver Nuggets: DaRon Holmes II

Holmes is not an official returnee since he did not appear in a game last season. However, he’s worth tracking coming off a ruptured Achilles tendon for multiple reasons. As Denver’s first-round pick in 2024, Holmes won’t lack opportunities to show what he can do. And with the Jonas Valančiūnas situation, the rookie forward may have added importance to the Nuggets next season. It’s worth noting that Denver will reportedly hold Valančiūnas to his contract, meaning most of Holmes’ minutes will likely come at the four.

Golden State Warriors: Will Richard

We’ve already seen Richard in action this summer thanks to the California Classic. How much room there may be for the former Florida guard within the Warriors’ rotation next season depends on what happens with Jonathan Kuminga, who remains a restricted free agent. As one of three Warriors summer league players to play in April’s national title game (LJ Cryer and Ja’Vier Francis played for Houston that night), Richard may be better equipped to help a team with contending ambitions than a less-experienced prospect.

Houston Rockets: Reed Sheppard

Houston’s work in free agency has grabbed the attention of the masses, and with good reason. However, another question for the franchise to answer this summer is how prepared Sheppard is to take on consistent rotation minutes. The 2024 lottery pick appeared in 52 games as a rookie, providing minimal production. Fred VanVleet remains the starting point guard and Aaron Holiday was re-signed, but Sheppard proving capable of taking on a slightly larger role would be good news for the Rockets.

Los Angeles Clippers: Kobe Brown

In his first two NBA seasons, Brown has been unable to establish himself as a consistent figure within the Clippers’ rotation. To say that needs to change in 2025-26 would be an understatement. In 84 appearances, Brown has averaged 7.9 minutes per game. The path to fantasy relevance may not exist, especially with the Clippers adding John Collins via trade. Still, the Clippers would benefit if Brown could show that he’s ready to offer greater competition for minutes at the power forward position.

Los Angeles Lakers: Dalton Knecht

Like a few players on this list, we’ve seen Knecht already this summer due to the Lakers competing in the California Classic. His rookie season was a roller coaster, beginning with a run in November in which he scored 14 points or more in five of seven games, including a 37-point effort against the Jazz. However, Knecht’s inconsistent production and defensive struggles meant he could not offer much to fantasy managers, and there was also the failed trade in February that would have sent him to Charlotte. If you’re the Lakers, you probably hope Knecht plays so well in their early Las Vegas games that they can sit him for the final games.

Memphis Grizzlies: Jaylen Wells

A second-round pick, Wells was one of the best rookies in the NBA last season as he earned a place in the Grizzlies’ starting lineup. While Memphis added Kentavious Caldwell-Pope via trade, the veteran guard lacks Desmond Bane’s offensive capabilities. That change may open some things up for Wells offensively, especially with Jaren Jackson Jr. (toe) not guaranteed to be available when training camp begins. Add in Ja Morant‘s injury history, and Wells is well-positioned to provide greater fantasy value than he did as a rookie.

Minnesota Timberwolves: Terrence Shannon Jr.

The Timberwolves re-signed Julius Randle and Naz Reid, but the money spent on those deals meant there wasn’t enough money available to keep Nickeil Alexander-Walker. Shannon, who only appeared in 32 games as a rookie due to injury and not being a consistent member of the Timberwolves’ rotation, has the tools on both ends of the floor to help account for Alexander-Walker’s exit. While Rob Dillingham is also worth tracking in Las Vegas, Shannon’s path to consistent minutes appears clearer once the regular season begins.

New Orleans Pelicans: Yves Missi

Missi was a starter for most of his rookie season, starting 67 of the 73 games he played. While that role may not change, the additions of Derik Queen and Kevon Looney add competition for the former Baylor center. While a good showing in Las Vegas would strengthen Missi’s case to remain the starter, he’s playing for a new front office, which may be a factor in what happens once training camp opens.

Oklahoma City Thunder: Nikola Topić

Technically speaking, Topić is not a returnee as recovery from a torn ACL sidelined him for the entire 2024-25 season. However, he was around the Thunder as the franchise won its first NBA title, and the rookie guard may be the player best equipped to log significant rotation minutes next season, with apologies to Ajay Mitchell. Topić struggled with his shot and turnovers during Oklahoma City’s three games in Salt Lake City. Still, the role he’ll be asked to take on during the regular season stands to be far different due to Oklahoma City’s depth. At a minimum, Topić is worth watching for those starting new dynasty leagues in the fall.

Phoenix Suns: Ryan Dunn

Kevin Durant’s exit means Dunn should have even more opportunities to establish himself on the wing, even though the Suns received Jalen Green and Dillon Brooks in that trade. As a rookie, the former Virginia forward made 44 starts, averaging 9.4 points, 4.5 rebounds, 0.8 steals, 0.5 blocks and 1.5 three-pointers per game. While Dunn faces significant competition for minutes once training camp begins, Las Vegas will be an opportunity to show more of his offensive skill set.

Portland Trail Blazers: Rayan Rupert

Most eyes will be on first-round pick Yang Hansen in Las Vegas regarding the Trail Blazers. However, this will also be a pivotal time for Rupert, who has yet to carve out a consistent role for himself. He played in 52 games last season but only averaged 8.8 minutes per appearance. Unless Rupert explodes offensively, what he does in Las Vegas is unlikely to impact his fantasy value in 2025-26, especially given Portland’s depth on the wings. But, performing well would make a positive impression on head coach Chauncey Billups and the front office.

Sacramento Kings: Devin Carter

Carter, the Kings’ first-round pick in the 2024 draft, did not get to play in Las Vegas last summer due to shoulder surgery. While the starting point guard job is spoken for following the addition of Dennis Schröder, there will be opportunities for Carter to contribute off the bench. He averaged 11.0 minutes per game in 36 appearances as a rookie, so Carter clearly needs to show during summer league that he’s ready to compete for more playing time.

San Antonio Spurs: Dylan Harper

Due to a groin injury, Harper did not play in San Antonio’s three games at the California Classic. There aren’t any great options among the returnees on the Spurs’ summer roster, so the second overall pick is the choice here. The good news for fantasy managers, especially those in dynasty leagues, is that San Antonio cleared out some of the guard rotation by moving Malaki Branham and Blake Wesley to Washington via trade. If Harper cannot go in Las Vegas, the attention will shift to fellow first-round pick Carter Bryant, who has the size, athleticism and defensive ability to be a factor next season.

Utah Jazz: Cody Williams

Brice Sensabaugh and Isaiah Collier played well in Utah’s three games in Salt Lake City, a positive sign for the rebuilding franchise. While many will continue to focus on rookie Ace Bailey, Williams should also draw attention as he looks to bounce back from a disappointing rookie season. While capable of offering value when his shot isn’t falling, Williams could not do that last season. He doesn’t need to torch opposing defenses in Las Vegas, but it would likely calm some nerves among the Jazz fanbase if Williams were to play well on both ends of the floor.