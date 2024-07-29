Scottie Scheffler shares some details about what he does with all his trophies

Should Scottie Scheffler win an Olympic medal this week in Paris, where would he display it?

In the golf room, of course.

Scheffler has a room in his Dallas home where, as he says, he keeps “all my crap.” It’s there that he practices on his golf simulator and works on his clubs. All around, his many trophies and other golf-related memorabilia are displayed.

“We built a couple additional shelves this year which is pretty fun,” said Scheffler, who has won six times this year, including his second Masters title. “We were redoing the room as I was winning a bunch, and so we just kind of had to continue to adjust. … I got some cool stuff that I like to hold on to. I got rid of a lot of stuff in the last year or so.”

Among the cooler non-trophy items in Scheffler’s golf room is a gold pin that he received from Augusta National Golf Club after winning his first Masters and becoming an honorary member of the club.

“You only get it once, and so that sits in the room and it’s something that a lot of people don’t know about,” Scheffler said. “It kind of just chills in a little corner.”

Scheffler doesn’t do many tours of his golf room; he may show friends who come over a few highlights, including his green jacket, which he’s able to have back at home as the reigning Masters champion. But for the most part, Scheffler doesn’t spend much time in reflection there.

“I try to do my best to be present where I am, and maybe this fall I’ll sit back and reflect on the year,” Scheffler said.

Scheffler did tell a story of a joke he played on his wife, Meredith, where he threw on both his green jacket from the Masters and plaid jacket from his RBC Heritage win, grabbed his Players trophy in one hand and in the other another trophy

“I walked in the living room like, ‘Sup, Mer,’” Scheffler recalled, laughing.

The next time he does something like that he could be able to slip a medal around his neck, too.