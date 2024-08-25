See who has automatically qualified for U.S., International Presidents Cup teams

The United States and International Presidents Cup teams are starting to take shape.

Both sides ended their official qualifying period Sunday at the BMW Championship with six automatic spots to the top points earners. U.S. captain Jim Furyk and International captain Mike Weir will make their six wildcard selections after next week’s Tour Championship.

On the U.S. side, Scottie Scheffler, Xander Schauffele, Collin Morikawa, Wyndham Clark, Patrick Cantlay and Sahith Theegala locked down the six automatic spots.

For the Internationals, Hideki Matsuyama, Tom Kim, Sungjae Im, Jason Day, Adam Scott and Byeong Hun An have already secured their position.

No player on either side played their way inside the top-6 cutoff on the final week of qualifying.

For Theegala, it’ll be the first time he’s ever played in a team competition.

“It feels great,” he said Sunday. “I was close the last two teams but not really; on both lists I was probably somewhere between 14 and 18. So I knew the feeling of having been close but not quite doing enough to even deserve a pick. That just fueled me a little bit more to not only get in the top 12 but, really, the top 6 and lock it up. It was huge.”

Furyk and Weir will unveil their captain’s picks on Sept. 3.

The matches begin Sept. 26 at Royal Montreal in Canada, where the Americans will be looking to win its 10th consecutive title.