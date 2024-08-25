 Skip navigation
Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
See who has automatically qualified for U.S., International Presidents Cup teams

  
August 25, 2024
CASTLE ROCK, COLORADO - AUGUST 23: Scottie Scheffler of the United States and Xander Schauffele of the United States shake hands on the 18th green during the second round of the BMW Championship at Castle Pines Golf Club on August 23, 2024 in Castle Rock, Colorado.

The United States and International Presidents Cup teams are starting to take shape.

Both sides ended their official qualifying period Sunday at the BMW Championship with six automatic spots to the top points earners. U.S. captain Jim Furyk and International captain Mike Weir will make their six wildcard selections after next week’s Tour Championship.

On the U.S. side, Scottie Scheffler, Xander Schauffele, Collin Morikawa, Wyndham Clark, Patrick Cantlay and Sahith Theegala locked down the six automatic spots.

For the Internationals, Hideki Matsuyama, Tom Kim, Sungjae Im, Jason Day, Adam Scott and Byeong Hun An have already secured their position.

No player on either side played their way inside the top-6 cutoff on the final week of qualifying.

For Theegala, it’ll be the first time he’s ever played in a team competition.

“It feels great,” he said Sunday. “I was close the last two teams but not really; on both lists I was probably somewhere between 14 and 18. So I knew the feeling of having been close but not quite doing enough to even deserve a pick. That just fueled me a little bit more to not only get in the top 12 but, really, the top 6 and lock it up. It was huge.”

Furyk and Weir will unveil their captain’s picks on Sept. 3.

The matches begin Sept. 26 at Royal Montreal in Canada, where the Americans will be looking to win its 10th consecutive title.