Shinnecock Hills to host first U.S. Women’s Open, part of back-to-back opens

Another club is getting in on the U.S. Open double.

Pinehurst No. 2 made history in 2014 by hosting the U.S. Open and U.S. Women’s Open in back-to-back weeks, and the North Carolina resort will welcome the two championships again in 2029. Now, the USGA has announced, Shinnecock Hills will host consecutive national championships in 2036 – the 136th U.S. Open and 91st U.S. Women’s Open.

“Few places can match the historic importance of Shinnecock Hills to golf in the United States,” said John Bodenhamer, USGA chief championships officer. “As an organization, we felt that this iconic venue would be an ideal stage for both our men’s and women’s premier championships. It will offer the perfect opportunity to bring the game’s best to one course and provide fans the chance to watch them compete for a national championship in back-to-back weeks.”

Not only will Shinnecock be hosting back-to-back national opens, but the Southampton, New York, club, one of the USGA’s five founding clubs, will also be hosting a U.S. Women’s Open for the first time. It will be the seventh U.S. Open, with the 2026 U.S. Open marking its sixth. The last time the U.S. Open came to Shinnecock, Brooks Koepka won the 2018 edition.

Shinnecock’s history also includes it being the first club in the U.S. to admit women (since its 1891 inception) and being the host of the first major championship to have an African-American in the field (John Shippen, 1896). It hosted a U.S. Women’s Amateur in 1900, and in 1986, when the U.S. Open returned for the first time in 90 years, 43-year-old Raymond Floyd became the oldest player at the time to win the championship.

“Shinnecock is deeply proud of our founding association with the USGA and our role in setting the course of history for golf in America,” said Brett Pickett, Shinnecock Hills club president. “And we are extremely excited to build on that legacy through this historic, back-to-back presentation of men’s and women’s major championship golf in Southampton in 2036. The seventh U.S. Open at Shinnecock will be played 140 years after the first, as we continue to be the only club to have hosted the U.S. Open in three different centuries. And our first U.S. Women’s Open will build on our proud history of advancing the women’s game in America, which began when Shinnecock was the first golf club in the U.S. to have women members in 1891.

“We look forward to working closely with our friends at the USGA and with the Southampton community to develop these special weeks in Southampton in the years ahead.”

