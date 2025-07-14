Kyle Busch gains on NASCAR Cup playoff cutline with 6 races left in regular season

Kyle Busch remains outside a playoff spot with six races left in the regular season, but he closed the gap after last weekend’s race at Sonoma Raceway.

Busch’s 10th-place finish helped him gain nine points on the cutline. He goes into Sunday’s race at Dover Motor Speedway 37 points behind Bubba Wallace for the final playoff spot.

Ryan Preece remains the first driver outside a playoff spot. He is three points behind Wallace after losing one point to Wallace at Sonoma.

Twelve different drivers have won a race this season, leaving four playoff positions via points at this time.

Tyler Reddick is 149 points above the cutline. Chris Buescher is 34 points above the cutline, and Alex Bowman is 32 points above the cutline, held by Wallace.

Here is a look at the playoff standings heading to Dover (those in yellow have won this season):