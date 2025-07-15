Report: Trump National Doral expected to return to PGA Tour schedule next year

Is Trump National Doral returning to the PGA Tour schedule?

According to a Sports Business Journal report, which cited “five industry sources,” yes.

Trump National Doral, which is owned by the Trump Organization, is expected to host its first PGA Tour event in nine years, occupying next year’s April 30-May 3 date between the Zurich Classic and Truist Championship. The addition means the CJ Cup Byron Nelson will move back on the calendar and precede the Charles Schwab Challenge, also in the Dallas area.

The PGA Tour, which typically releases the following season’s schedule in August, already declined comment to SBJ.

Located about a half hour west of downtown Miami, Trump National Doral hosted the PGA Tour’s Doral Open from 1962 to 2006 before the tournament became a World Golf Championships event from 2007 to 2016. The tournament was moved to Mexico City in 2017.

During its absence from the PGA Tour schedule, Trump National Doral hosted a LIV Golf event in each of the league’s first four seasons, including this year the week before the Masters. It is not, however, on LIV’s 2026 schedule.

Other schedules notes from the SBJ report, which ends with a full projected schedule, included the exclusion of the Mexico Open from the next year’s schedule, as well as the swapping of spots between the WM Phoenix Open and AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, the latter of which will now be played the week before the Genesis Invitational.