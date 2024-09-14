Star-studded Irish Open finish on tap as Rory McIlroy pulls clear of Matteo Manassero

Rory McIlroy has long cherished Royal County Down, the prestigious Northern Ireland links that is playing host to this week’s Amgen Irish Open on the DP World Tour. However, at least in tournament play, the course hasn’t loved him back, serving as the site of defeat in his lone Walker Cup, in 2007, and an embarrassing opening-round 80 and ensuing missed cut at this championship nine years ago.

That could change on Sunday.

For the second straight round, McIlroy eagled the opening hole on Saturday – this time he hacked his second shot from the rough to 6 feet – and despite a closing bogey at the par-5 18th hole, McIlroy took a one-shot lead over Matteo Manassero with a 2-under 69, which has the 2016 Irish Open champion and crowd favorite at 6 under.

“I’m excited to give myself a chance,” McIlroy said. “The last couple of times I’ve played in Northern Ireland it hasn’t panned out the way I wanted. I can’t get too far ahead of myself, but I’m excited to go out there and give it my all.”

The demanding layout made more difficult by strong winds has led to high scores all week, and McIlroy, admittedly trying to “par as many holes as possible,” notched just two birdies in his third round. However, his birdie at the par-4 13th hole was the highlight of the day as he muscled his approach from the fescue some 160 yards into the slope short and right of the green, and then he watched his ball kick onto the putting surface and speed past the hole just to the top of a bowl. With 32 feet left for birdie, McIlroy drained the putt to take the solo lead for the first time.

How has Rory made birdie from there?! 👀#AmgenIrishOpen pic.twitter.com/RDOJAjLzId — DP World Tour (@DPWorldTour) September 14, 2024

A victory by McIlroy on Sunday would push him to No. 1 in the DPWT’s Race to Dubai while Manassero, who posted a third-round 72 following a Friday 66, is projected to rise 10 spots to fourth in points should he finish solo second.

Bob MacIntyre, Erik van Rooyen, Rasmus Hojgaard and Jordan Spieth are all tied for third at 3 under. Todd Clements, a shot back to start the day and playing alongside McIlroy, backed uo mightily with an 85.

“That’s how it is out there,” said Manassero, who bogeyed his penultimate hole before two-putting from 50 feet at the last to salvage par. “I would have loved to not get beaten from the golf course, but I think I did really well to finish with two 5s, to be honest.”

It will likely take a better finish than that to deny McIlroy’s third time at Royal County Down being the charm.