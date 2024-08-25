 Skip navigation
Top News

AIG Women's Open - Day Three
Nine U.S. players, eight European players qualify for Solheim Cup
GOLF: AUG 25 PGA FedExCup Playoffs - BMW Championship
2024 BMW Championship prize money: Full payout from the second FedExCup playoff event
2024 INDYCAR BITNILE.com Grand Prix of Portland
IndyCar results, points after Portland: Alex Palou increases title lead heading to ovals

nbc_golf_gc_bubbleboys_240825.jpg
Thomas last in, Scheffler struggling before finale
nbc_golf_gc_bradleyint_240824.jpg
Bradley 'felt in control' at the BMW final round
nbc_nas_mkeplayoffrnd10_240825.jpg
Highlights: NASCAR Truck Series, Milwaukee Mile

Washington Commanders
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
New York Yankees
Stewart Cink wins first PGA Tour Champions event at Ally Challenge

  
Published August 25, 2024 07:42 PM
Highlights: 2024 BMW Championship, Round 4
August 25, 2024 06:34 PM
Watch the best moments from the fourth and final round of the BMW Championship — the second event of the PGA Tour's FedExCup Playoffs — at Castle Pines Golf Club in Castle Rock, Colorado.

GRAND BLANC, Mich. — Stewart Cink won The Ally Challenge on Sunday for his first PGA Tour Champions title, closing with a 6-under 66 for a four-stroke victory over K.J. Choi.

The 51-year-old Cink, the 2009 Open champion, won in his 10th career start on the 50-and-over tour. He became the 22nd player to win on each of the PGA Tour’s three tours — the PGA Tour, PGA Tour Champions and Korn Ferry Tour.

He won about five months after blowing a late lead in Tucson.

“It was a motivation, for sure, once I got near the lead in the first round,” Cink said. “I know I’m capable of winning, but we have this funny way of believing in like the 2% of things that happen instead of the 98%. Tucson I think was probably a 2%, but it happened.”

Cink finished at 17-under 199 at Warwick Hills to match the tournament record set by Joe Durant in 2021. The eight-time PGA Tour winner has made 14 starts this season, the best a tie for 24th in the Sony Open in Hawaii.

“I was just really proud of myself the way I stayed in the moment and just did the best I could on every shot,” Cink said. “Today, the best I could do was pretty darn good. It was some of the best golf I’ve played in quite a while.”

K.J. Choi closed with a 67. Mike Weir (64) was another stroke back, and Darren Clarke (67) followed at 10 under.

Bernhard Langer (65) was 9 under with David Duval (65), Bob Estes (70), Steve Allan (71) and David Branshaw (71). The 66-year-old Langer has a record 46 PGA Tour Champions victories.