Takeaways: Georgia Tech edges Arizona State for Olympia Fields title

Georgia Tech returned to Olympia Fields Country Club in Illinois on Sunday morning to complete a come-from-behind victory over Arizona State at the Fighting Illini Invitational, one of the premier events of the regular season.

The Yellow Jackets, led by individual runner-up Benjamin Reuter, fired the round of the tournament, an 8-under 272, to overcome a seven-shot deficit after 36 holes and edge the Sun Devils by a single shot.

• Final scores

Here are a few takeaways:

RAMBLIN’ ON THE WRECK: The Yellow Jackets’ fall debut did not indicate this type of performance. Georgia Tech finished eighth at the Visit Knoxville Collegiate, 28 shots back of winner LSU. Reigning NCAA individual champion Hiroshi Tai tied for 12th, yet three Jackets finished 40th or worse. That group included Reuter, a junior who redshirted last season and hasn’t contributed consistently since his freshman year.

But what a difference a couple weeks can make. Reuter made back-to-back eagles in his opening round before shooting 8 under for the championship, two shots behind Josele Ballester of Arizona State. Tai added a T-6, and Georgia Tech posted 12 under as a team, a shot better than the previous tournament record set by Oklahoma State in 2018.

Because of inclement weather expected on Sunday, the final round began a day earlier, beginning right after the completion of Saturday morning’s second round. Georgia Tech, Arizona State and Florida, which finished T-9, were the only schools with holes to play on Sunday morning – the final group had two holes to finish while everyone else was in the clubhouse. Reuter parred his penultimate hole in the rain before a closing bogey proved just enough for the Jackets to hold onto the team win.

BALLIN’ BALLESTER: Amazingly, Arizona State senior Josele Ballester had not recorded an individual college victory prior to Sunday at Olympia Fields. The reigning U.S. Amateur champion, however, did boast nine top-5s, including three runners-up, one of which came in the Sun Devil’s fall opener, the Sahalee Players.

Now that he’s in the win column, having carded just four bogeys all week, Ballester is arguably the very early frontrunner for at least the two college-only national player of the year awards, the Haskins and the Nicklaus.

CLANTON RETURNS: As for the Hogan Award, one could make a case for Ballester right now, though what Clanton has done in PGA Tour starts this year has been incredible – three top-10s and just one missed cut in seven starts. If I was voting today, my Hogan vote would go to Clanton.

The Florida State junior was back competing amongst collegians at Olympia Fields, and the result was a strong showing, a T-6 that included one poor four-hole stretch to finish his second round (4 over on Nos. 15-18).

The Seminoles as a team, though, haven’t gotten off to the start many envisioned. Florida State was sixth at the Folds of Honor Collegiate without Clanton and T-9 at Olympia Fields without sophomore Tyler Weaver, who didn’t qualify. Not that there isn’t hope; last fall, the Seminoles finishes sixth or worse in three straight events to start the fall – and they ended up finishing as the NCAA runner-up.

SOME POSITIVES: Expectations were low in Chapel Hill to begin this season as North Carolina was supposed to be in rebuild mode following the departures of seniors Austin Greaser, Dylan Menante and Peter Fountain. A T-9 at Sahalee confirmed that this could be a long season for the Tar Heels. Yet, they tied for third at Olympia Fields, showing there is some potential here. David Ford’s hip looks fine (T-6), and sophomore Hampton Roberts recorded his best college finish (T-14). If Maxwell Ford (T-48) can snap out of his prolonged slump, this is an NCAA qualifier. … Texas transfer Luke Potter recorded his first college top-10 in nearly a year, tying for sixth. An encouraging performance considering Potter apparently barely qualified this time around. … Make that back-to-back top-10s for Ethan Fang as an Oklahoma State player. Fang, of course, also reached the quarters of the U.S. Amateur. He’s on a heater.

SOME NEGATIVES: Florida continues to be plagued by inconsistency. The Gators rallied after a poor start to finish second at Sahalee. This time they started strong before shooting 11 over in the final 36 holes. Matthew Kress has now finished outside the top 50 in two straight events. Luckily for Florida, it’s early – and this program has responded to disappointing falls in the past. … Texas Tech senior Calum Scott carded just four birdies and an eagle in 54 holes as the Red Raiders finished T-9. Scott finished T-37 after sharing 50th at Inverness. That’s not good for a guy I tabbed as a potential national player of the year. … After winning the Folds of Honor Collegiate, Alabama came back down to earth with a solo 12th, beating just Northwestern, Baylor and Michigan. Of course, it didn’t help that freshman Nicholas Gross was disqualified in the second round, forcing Alabama to count a 5-over 75.