Tee times and groupings for Round 3 of The Sentry at Kapalua
Scottie Scheffler leads by one shot entering the third round of The Sentry in Maui, Hawaii.
You can watch Saturday coverage beginning at 4 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock. Golf Channel (with continued coverage on Peacock) will showcase live action at 6 p.m.
Here are the third-round tee times and groupings, off split tees (ET):
|TIME (ET)
|HOLE
|GROUP
|12:57 PM
|1
Tom Hoge
J.T. Poston
Si Woo Kim
|12:57 PM
|10
Max Homa
Nico Echavarria
Erik van Rooyen
|1:09 PM
|1
Taylor Moore
Eric Cole
Camilo Villegas
|1:09 PM
|10
Sam Burns
Lee Hodges
Luke List
|1:21 PM
|1
Tony Finau
Adam Hadwin
Kurt Kitayama
|1:21 PM
|10
Harris English
Rickie Fowler
Matt Wallace
|1:33 PM
|1
Patrick Cantlay
Xander Schauffele
Cameron Young
|1:33 PM
|10
Nick Taylor
Lucas Glover
Adam Svensson
|1:45 PM
|1
Jason Day
Adam Schenk
Patrick Rodgers
|1:45 PM
|10
Tom Kim
Nick Hardy
Mackenzie Hughes
|1:57 PM
|1
Brian Harman
Sepp Straka
Emiliano Grillo
|1:57 PM
|10
Keegan Bradley
Corey Conners
Wyndham Clark
|2:09 PM
|1
Akshay Bhatia
Sahith Theegala
Jordan Spieth
|2:09 PM
|10
Hideki Matsuyama
Denny McCarthy
Ludvig Åberg
|2:21 PM
|1
Collin Morikawa
Byeong Hun An
Matt Fitzpatrick
|2:21 PM
|10
Justin Rose
Tommy Fleetwood
Davis Riley
|2:33 PM
|1
Sungjae Im
Chris Kirk
Viktor Hovland
|2:33 PM
|10
Russell Henley
Seamus Power
Cam Davis
|2:45 PM
|1
Scottie Scheffler
Tyrrell Hatton
Brendon Todd
|2:45 PM
|10
Vincent Norrman
Andrew Putnam