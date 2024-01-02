 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NBA: Orlando Magic at Boston Celtics
Basketball Pickups: Is it ‘Goga Time’ in Orlando?
nbc_wcbb_michiowa_extendedhl_240102__981421.jpg
Caitlin Clark hits long 3-pointer at the buzzer, scores 40 as No. 4 Iowa beats Michigan State 76-73
nbc_cbb_purmaryland_extendedhl_240102.jpg
No. 1 Purdue handles Maryland 67-53 to snap Terrapins’ 19-game home winning streak

Top Clips

nbc_wcbb_michiowa_clarkcomp_240102__862502.jpg
Every Clark highlight from thrilling win over MSU
nbc_wcbb_michiowa_extendedhl_240102__981421.jpg
WBB Highlights: Clark lifts Iowa over MSU
nbc_wcbb_michiowa_clarkintv_240201.jpg
Clark feeling ‘grateful’ after clutch game winner

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
How to watch: TV schedule for The Sentry at Kapalua

  
Published January 2, 2024 01:26 PM

Here’s this week’s golf TV schedule with links to access live streams on Golf Channel, NBC and Peacock (all times ET; streams updated as made available). The times represent the live streams and the televised coverage. Events that are tape-delayed are also shown.

You will also notice QR codes during Golf Channel and NBC Sports’ digital and TV coverage. If you see one pop up on your screen, open the camera app on your mobile device and hover over the code. The camera app will automatically read the code and take you to this page for the weekly rundown or directly to the stream being promoted on coverage.

Thursday

Friday

Saturday

Sunday