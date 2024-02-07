Tee times for Rounds 1 and 2 of the WM Phoenix Open at TPC Scottsdale

This week’s PGA Tour event is the WM Phoenix Open at TPC Scottsdale in Arizona.

The first round begins Thursday, with Golf Channel coverage starting at 4 p.m. ET. Here’s a look at tee times and groupings for the opening two rounds.

ROUND 1



TIME

TEE PLAYERS 9:20 AM

EST 1 Martin Laird David Lipsky Carl Yuan

9:20 AM

EST 10 Nate Lashley Kevin Yu Tyson Alexander

9:31 AM

EST 1 Joel Dahmen Greyson Sigg Carson Young

9:31 AM

EST 10 Robert MacIntyre Callum Tarren Matti Schmid

9:42 AM

EST 1 Luke Donald Alex Noren Davis Thompson

9:42 AM

EST 10 Aaron Baddeley Eric Cole Joseph Bramlett

9:53 AM

EST 1 Akshay Bhatia Vincent Norrman Emiliano Grillo

9:53 AM

EST 10 Brian Harman Max Homa Jordan Spieth

10:04 AM

EST 1 Erik van Rooyen Harris English Adam Schenk

10:04 AM

EST 10 Grayson Murray Tom Kim Rickie Fowler

10:15 AM

EST 1 Matt Wallace J.J. Spaun Matt Kuchar

10:15 AM

EST 10 Matt Fitzpatrick Sungjae Im Shane Lowry

10:26 AM

EST 1 Lucas Glover Nico Echavarria Tom Hoge

10:26 AM

EST 10 Sahith Theegala Adam Svensson Brendon Todd

10:37 AM

EST 1 Lee Hodges Ryan Brehm Adam Hadwin

10:37 AM

EST 10 Luke List Gary Woodland Andrew Putnam

10:48 AM

EST 1 Garrick Higgo Ben Griffin Dylan Wu

10:48 AM

EST 10 C.T. Pan Aaron Rai Vince Whaley

10:59 AM

EST 1 Denny McCarthy Hayden Buckley Austin Eckroat

10:59 AM

EST 10 Lanto Griffin S.H. Kim Ben Taylor

11:10 AM

EST 1 Patton Kizzire Kevin Chappell Ben Kohles

11:10 AM

EST 10 Victor Perez Chris Gotterup Nicolo Galletti

2:00 PM

EST 1 Bud Cauley Sam Ryder Thomas Detry

2:00 PM

EST 10 Sam Stevens Harry Hall Andrew Novak

2:11 PM

EST 1 Peter Malnati Chesson Hadley Zac Blair

2:11 PM

EST 10 Tyler Duncan Charley Hoffman Brandon Wu

2:22 PM

EST 1 Byeong Hun An Maverick McNealy Will Gordon

2:22 PM

EST 10 Keith Mitchell Ben Martin Min Woo Lee

2:33 PM

EST 1 Wyndham Clark Scottie Scheffler Hideki Matsuyama

2:33 PM

EST 10 Nick Taylor Kurt Kitayama Brandt Snedeker

2:44 PM

EST 1 Justin Thomas Adam Scott Cameron Young

2:44 PM

EST 10 Nick Hardy Stewart Cink J.B. Holmes

2:55 PM

EST 1 Sam Burns Si Woo Kim J.T. Poston

2:55 PM

EST 10 Corey Conners Chez Reavie K.H. Lee

3:06 PM

EST 1 Chad Ramey Cameron Champ Scott Stallings

3:06 PM

EST 10 Camilo Villegas Seamus Power Daniel Berger

3:17 PM

EST 1 Taylor Moore Billy Horschel Zach Johnson

3:17 PM

EST 10 Kevin Stadler Beau Hossler Taylor Montgomery

3:28 PM

EST 1 Michael Kim Jhonattan Vegas Matt NeSmith

3:28 PM

EST 10 Ryan Moore Doug Ghim Justin Lower

3:39 PM

EST 1 Mark Hubbard Robby Shelton Ryan Fox

3:39 PM

EST 10 Troy Merritt Christiaan Bezuidenhout Justin Suh

3:50 PM

EST 1 Jake Knapp Alexander Björk Jim Knous

3:50 PM

EST 10 Sami Valimaki Adrien Dumont de Chassart Jesse Mueller



ROUND 2