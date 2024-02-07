 Skip navigation
Tee times for Rounds 1 and 2 of the WM Phoenix Open at TPC Scottsdale

  
Published February 7, 2024 10:38 AM

This week’s PGA Tour event is the WM Phoenix Open at TPC Scottsdale in Arizona.

The first round begins Thursday, with Golf Channel coverage starting at 4 p.m. ET. Here’s a look at tee times and groupings for the opening two rounds.

ROUND 1

TIME
TEEPLAYERS
9:20 AM
EST		1

Martin Laird

David Lipsky

Carl Yuan

9:20 AM
EST		10

Nate Lashley

Kevin Yu

Tyson Alexander

9:31 AM
EST		1

Joel Dahmen

Greyson Sigg

Carson Young

9:31 AM
EST		10

Robert MacIntyre

Callum Tarren

Matti Schmid

9:42 AM
EST		1

Luke Donald

Alex Noren

Davis Thompson

9:42 AM
EST		10

Aaron Baddeley

Eric Cole

Joseph Bramlett

9:53 AM
EST		1

Akshay Bhatia

Vincent Norrman

Emiliano Grillo

9:53 AM
EST		10

Brian Harman

Max Homa

Jordan Spieth

10:04 AM
EST		1

Erik van Rooyen

Harris English

Adam Schenk

10:04 AM
EST		10

Grayson Murray

Tom Kim

Rickie Fowler

10:15 AM
EST		1

Matt Wallace

J.J. Spaun

Matt Kuchar

10:15 AM
EST		10

Matt Fitzpatrick

Sungjae Im

Shane Lowry

10:26 AM
EST		1

Lucas Glover

Nico Echavarria

Tom Hoge

10:26 AM
EST		10

Sahith Theegala

Adam Svensson

Brendon Todd

10:37 AM
EST		1

Lee Hodges

Ryan Brehm

Adam Hadwin

10:37 AM
EST		10

Luke List

Gary Woodland

Andrew Putnam

10:48 AM
EST		1

Garrick Higgo

Ben Griffin

Dylan Wu

10:48 AM
EST		10

C.T. Pan

Aaron Rai

Vince Whaley

10:59 AM
EST		1

Denny McCarthy

Hayden Buckley

Austin Eckroat

10:59 AM
EST		10

Lanto Griffin

S.H. Kim

Ben Taylor

11:10 AM
EST		1

Patton Kizzire

Kevin Chappell

Ben Kohles

11:10 AM
EST		10

Victor Perez

Chris Gotterup

Nicolo Galletti

2:00 PM
EST		1

Bud Cauley

Sam Ryder

Thomas Detry

2:00 PM
EST		10

Sam Stevens

Harry Hall

Andrew Novak

2:11 PM
EST		1

Peter Malnati

Chesson Hadley

Zac Blair

2:11 PM
EST		10

Tyler Duncan

Charley Hoffman

Brandon Wu

2:22 PM
EST		1

Byeong Hun An

Maverick McNealy

Will Gordon

2:22 PM
EST		10

Keith Mitchell

Ben Martin

Min Woo Lee

2:33 PM
EST		1

Wyndham Clark

Scottie Scheffler

Hideki Matsuyama

2:33 PM
EST		10

Nick Taylor

Kurt Kitayama

Brandt Snedeker

2:44 PM
EST		1

Justin Thomas

Adam Scott

Cameron Young

2:44 PM
EST		10

Nick Hardy

Stewart Cink

J.B. Holmes

2:55 PM
EST		1

Sam Burns

Si Woo Kim

J.T. Poston

2:55 PM
EST		10

Corey Conners

Chez Reavie

K.H. Lee

3:06 PM
EST		1

Chad Ramey

Cameron Champ

Scott Stallings

3:06 PM
EST		10

Camilo Villegas

Seamus Power

Daniel Berger

3:17 PM
EST		1

Taylor Moore

Billy Horschel

Zach Johnson

3:17 PM
EST		10

Kevin Stadler

Beau Hossler

Taylor Montgomery

3:28 PM
EST		1

Michael Kim

Jhonattan Vegas

Matt NeSmith

3:28 PM
EST		10

Ryan Moore

Doug Ghim

Justin Lower

3:39 PM
EST		1

Mark Hubbard

Robby Shelton

Ryan Fox

3:39 PM
EST		10

Troy Merritt

Christiaan Bezuidenhout

Justin Suh

3:50 PM
EST		1

Jake Knapp

Alexander Björk

Jim Knous

3:50 PM
EST		10

Sami Valimaki

Adrien Dumont de Chassart

Jesse Mueller

ROUND 2

TIME
TEEPLAYERS
9:20 AM
EST		1

Sam Stevens

Harry Hall

Andrew Novak

9:20 AM
EST		10

Bud Cauley

Sam Ryder

Thomas Detry

9:31 AM
EST		1

Tyler Duncan

Charley Hoffman

Brandon Wu

9:31 AM
EST		10

Peter Malnati

Chesson Hadley

Zac Blair

9:42 AM
EST		1

Keith Mitchell

Ben Martin

Min Woo Lee

9:42 AM
EST		10

Byeong Hun An

Maverick McNealy

Will Gordon

9:53 AM
EST		1

Nick Taylor

Kurt Kitayama

Brandt Snedeker

9:53 AM
EST		10

Wyndham Clark

Scottie Scheffler

Hideki Matsuyama

10:04 AM
EST		1

Nick Hardy

Stewart Cink

J.B. Holmes

10:04 AM
EST		10

Justin Thomas

Adam Scott

Cameron Young

10:15 AM
EST		1

Corey Conners

Chez Reavie

K.H. Lee

10:15 AM
EST		10

Sam Burns

Si Woo Kim

J.T. Poston

10:26 AM
EST		1

Camilo Villegas

Seamus Power

Daniel Berger

10:26 AM
EST		10

Chad Ramey

Cameron Champ

Scott Stallings

10:37 AM
EST		1

Kevin Stadler

Beau Hossler

Taylor Montgomery

10:37 AM
EST		10

Taylor Moore

Billy Horschel

Zach Johnson

10:48 AM
EST		1

Ryan Moore

Doug Ghim

Justin Lower

10:48 AM
EST		10

Michael Kim

Jhonattan Vegas

Matt NeSmith

10:59 AM
EST		1

Troy Merritt

Christiaan Bezuidenhout

Justin Suh

10:59 AM
EST		10

Mark Hubbard

Robby Shelton

Ryan Fox

11:10 AM
EST		1

Sami Valimaki

Adrien Dumont de Chassart

Jesse Mueller

11:10 AM
EST		10

Jake Knapp

Alexander Björk

Jim Knous

2:00 PM
EST		1

Nate Lashley

Kevin Yu

Tyson Alexander

2:00 PM
EST		10

Martin Laird

David Lipsky

Carl Yuan

2:11 PM
EST		1

Robert MacIntyre

Callum Tarren

Matti Schmid

2:11 PM
EST		10

Joel Dahmen

Greyson Sigg

Carson Young

2:22 PM
EST		1

Aaron Baddeley

Eric Cole

Joseph Bramlett

2:22 PM
EST		10

Luke Donald

Alex Noren

Davis Thompson

2:33 PM
EST		1

Brian Harman

Max Homa

Jordan Spieth

2:33 PM
EST		10

Akshay Bhatia

Vincent Norrman

Emiliano Grillo

2:44 PM
EST		1

Grayson Murray

Tom Kim

Rickie Fowler

2:44 PM
EST		10

Erik van Rooyen

Harris English

Adam Schenk

2:55 PM
EST		1

Matt Fitzpatrick

Sungjae Im

Shane Lowry

2:55 PM
EST		10

Matt Wallace

J.J. Spaun

Matt Kuchar

3:06 PM
EST		1

Sahith Theegala

Adam Svensson

Brendon Todd

3:06 PM
EST		10

Lucas Glover

Nico Echavarria

Tom Hoge

3:17 PM
EST		1

Luke List

Gary Woodland

Andrew Putnam

3:17 PM
EST		10

Lee Hodges

Ryan Brehm

Adam Hadwin

3:28 PM
EST		1

C.T. Pan

Aaron Rai

Vince Whaley

3:28 PM
EST		10

Garrick Higgo

Ben Griffin

Dylan Wu

3:39 PM
EST		1

Lanto Griffin

S.H. Kim

Ben Taylor

3:39 PM
EST		10

Denny McCarthy

Hayden Buckley

Austin Eckroat

3:50 PM
EST		1

Victor Perez

Chris Gotterup

Nicolo Galletti

3:50 PM
EST		10

Patton Kizzire

Kevin Chappell

Ben Kohles