Tee times for Rounds 1 and 2 of the WM Phoenix Open at TPC Scottsdale
This week’s PGA Tour event is the WM Phoenix Open at TPC Scottsdale in Arizona.
The first round begins Thursday, with Golf Channel coverage starting at 4 p.m. ET. Here’s a look at tee times and groupings for the opening two rounds.
ROUND 1
|TIME
|TEE
|PLAYERS
|9:20 AM
EST
|1
Martin Laird
David Lipsky
Carl Yuan
|9:20 AM
EST
|10
Nate Lashley
Kevin Yu
Tyson Alexander
|9:31 AM
EST
|1
Joel Dahmen
Greyson Sigg
Carson Young
|9:31 AM
EST
|10
Robert MacIntyre
Callum Tarren
Matti Schmid
|9:42 AM
EST
|1
Luke Donald
Alex Noren
Davis Thompson
|9:42 AM
EST
|10
Aaron Baddeley
Eric Cole
Joseph Bramlett
|9:53 AM
EST
|1
Akshay Bhatia
Vincent Norrman
Emiliano Grillo
|9:53 AM
EST
|10
Brian Harman
Max Homa
Jordan Spieth
|10:04 AM
EST
|1
Erik van Rooyen
Harris English
Adam Schenk
|10:04 AM
EST
|10
Grayson Murray
Tom Kim
Rickie Fowler
|10:15 AM
EST
|1
Matt Wallace
J.J. Spaun
Matt Kuchar
|10:15 AM
EST
|10
Matt Fitzpatrick
Sungjae Im
Shane Lowry
|10:26 AM
EST
|1
Lucas Glover
Nico Echavarria
Tom Hoge
|10:26 AM
EST
|10
Sahith Theegala
Adam Svensson
Brendon Todd
|10:37 AM
EST
|1
Lee Hodges
Ryan Brehm
Adam Hadwin
|10:37 AM
EST
|10
Luke List
Gary Woodland
Andrew Putnam
|10:48 AM
EST
|1
Garrick Higgo
Ben Griffin
Dylan Wu
|10:48 AM
EST
|10
C.T. Pan
Aaron Rai
Vince Whaley
|10:59 AM
EST
|1
Denny McCarthy
Hayden Buckley
Austin Eckroat
|10:59 AM
EST
|10
Lanto Griffin
S.H. Kim
Ben Taylor
|11:10 AM
EST
|1
Patton Kizzire
Kevin Chappell
Ben Kohles
|11:10 AM
EST
|10
Victor Perez
Chris Gotterup
Nicolo Galletti
|2:00 PM
EST
|1
Bud Cauley
Sam Ryder
Thomas Detry
|2:00 PM
EST
|10
Sam Stevens
Harry Hall
Andrew Novak
|2:11 PM
EST
|1
Peter Malnati
Chesson Hadley
Zac Blair
|2:11 PM
EST
|10
Tyler Duncan
Charley Hoffman
Brandon Wu
|2:22 PM
EST
|1
Byeong Hun An
Maverick McNealy
Will Gordon
|2:22 PM
EST
|10
Keith Mitchell
Ben Martin
Min Woo Lee
|2:33 PM
EST
|1
Wyndham Clark
Scottie Scheffler
Hideki Matsuyama
|2:33 PM
EST
|10
Nick Taylor
Kurt Kitayama
Brandt Snedeker
|2:44 PM
EST
|1
Justin Thomas
Adam Scott
Cameron Young
|2:44 PM
EST
|10
Nick Hardy
Stewart Cink
J.B. Holmes
|2:55 PM
EST
|1
Sam Burns
Si Woo Kim
J.T. Poston
|2:55 PM
EST
|10
Corey Conners
Chez Reavie
K.H. Lee
|3:06 PM
EST
|1
Chad Ramey
Cameron Champ
Scott Stallings
|3:06 PM
EST
|10
Camilo Villegas
Seamus Power
Daniel Berger
|3:17 PM
EST
|1
Taylor Moore
Billy Horschel
Zach Johnson
|3:17 PM
EST
|10
Kevin Stadler
Beau Hossler
Taylor Montgomery
|3:28 PM
EST
|1
Michael Kim
Jhonattan Vegas
Matt NeSmith
|3:28 PM
EST
|10
Ryan Moore
Doug Ghim
Justin Lower
|3:39 PM
EST
|1
Mark Hubbard
Robby Shelton
Ryan Fox
|3:39 PM
EST
|10
Troy Merritt
Christiaan Bezuidenhout
Justin Suh
|3:50 PM
EST
|1
Jake Knapp
Alexander Björk
Jim Knous
|3:50 PM
EST
|10
Sami Valimaki
Adrien Dumont de Chassart
Jesse Mueller
ROUND 2
|TIME
|TEE
|PLAYERS
|9:20 AM
EST
|1
Sam Stevens
Harry Hall
Andrew Novak
|9:20 AM
EST
|10
Bud Cauley
Sam Ryder
Thomas Detry
|9:31 AM
EST
|1
Tyler Duncan
Charley Hoffman
Brandon Wu
|9:31 AM
EST
|10
Peter Malnati
Chesson Hadley
Zac Blair
|9:42 AM
EST
|1
Keith Mitchell
Ben Martin
Min Woo Lee
|9:42 AM
EST
|10
Byeong Hun An
Maverick McNealy
Will Gordon
|9:53 AM
EST
|1
Nick Taylor
Kurt Kitayama
Brandt Snedeker
|9:53 AM
EST
|10
Wyndham Clark
Scottie Scheffler
Hideki Matsuyama
|10:04 AM
EST
|1
Nick Hardy
Stewart Cink
J.B. Holmes
|10:04 AM
EST
|10
Justin Thomas
Adam Scott
Cameron Young
|10:15 AM
EST
|1
Corey Conners
Chez Reavie
K.H. Lee
|10:15 AM
EST
|10
Sam Burns
Si Woo Kim
J.T. Poston
|10:26 AM
EST
|1
Camilo Villegas
Seamus Power
Daniel Berger
|10:26 AM
EST
|10
Chad Ramey
Cameron Champ
Scott Stallings
|10:37 AM
EST
|1
Kevin Stadler
Beau Hossler
Taylor Montgomery
|10:37 AM
EST
|10
Taylor Moore
Billy Horschel
Zach Johnson
|10:48 AM
EST
|1
Ryan Moore
Doug Ghim
Justin Lower
|10:48 AM
EST
|10
Michael Kim
Jhonattan Vegas
Matt NeSmith
|10:59 AM
EST
|1
Troy Merritt
Christiaan Bezuidenhout
Justin Suh
|10:59 AM
EST
|10
Mark Hubbard
Robby Shelton
Ryan Fox
|11:10 AM
EST
|1
Sami Valimaki
Adrien Dumont de Chassart
Jesse Mueller
|11:10 AM
EST
|10
Jake Knapp
Alexander Björk
Jim Knous
|2:00 PM
EST
|1
Nate Lashley
Kevin Yu
Tyson Alexander
|2:00 PM
EST
|10
Martin Laird
David Lipsky
Carl Yuan
|2:11 PM
EST
|1
Robert MacIntyre
Callum Tarren
Matti Schmid
|2:11 PM
EST
|10
Joel Dahmen
Greyson Sigg
Carson Young
|2:22 PM
EST
|1
Aaron Baddeley
Eric Cole
Joseph Bramlett
|2:22 PM
EST
|10
Luke Donald
Alex Noren
Davis Thompson
|2:33 PM
EST
|1
Brian Harman
Max Homa
Jordan Spieth
|2:33 PM
EST
|10
Akshay Bhatia
Vincent Norrman
Emiliano Grillo
|2:44 PM
EST
|1
Grayson Murray
Tom Kim
Rickie Fowler
|2:44 PM
EST
|10
Erik van Rooyen
Harris English
Adam Schenk
|2:55 PM
EST
|1
Matt Fitzpatrick
Sungjae Im
Shane Lowry
|2:55 PM
EST
|10
Matt Wallace
J.J. Spaun
Matt Kuchar
|3:06 PM
EST
|1
Sahith Theegala
Adam Svensson
Brendon Todd
|3:06 PM
EST
|10
Lucas Glover
Nico Echavarria
Tom Hoge
|3:17 PM
EST
|1
Luke List
Gary Woodland
Andrew Putnam
|3:17 PM
EST
|10
Lee Hodges
Ryan Brehm
Adam Hadwin
|3:28 PM
EST
|1
C.T. Pan
Aaron Rai
Vince Whaley
|3:28 PM
EST
|10
Garrick Higgo
Ben Griffin
Dylan Wu
|3:39 PM
EST
|1
Lanto Griffin
S.H. Kim
Ben Taylor
|3:39 PM
EST
|10
Denny McCarthy
Hayden Buckley
Austin Eckroat
|3:50 PM
EST
|1
Victor Perez
Chris Gotterup
Nicolo Galletti
|3:50 PM
EST
|10
Patton Kizzire
Kevin Chappell
Ben Kohles