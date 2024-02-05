How to watch: TV times, streams for the WM Phoenix Open

The PGA Tour heads to TPC Scottsdale for the WM Phoenix Open.

Golf Channel, Peacock and NBC will showcase coverage of the rowdy event, beginning Thursday at 4 p.m. ET.

Here’s a look at TV times and streams for the WM as well as the DP World Tour’ Qatar Masters (stream links will be added when available):

Thursday



4-9AM (GC): Commercial Bank Qatar Masters, Round 1 (DP World Tour)

4-8PM (GC/Peacock): WM Phoenix Open, Round 1 (PGA Tour)

Friday



4-9AM (GC): Commercial Bank Qatar Masters, Round 2 (DP World Tour)

4-8PM (GC/Peacock): WM Phoenix Open, Round 2 (PGA Tour)

Saturday



4:30-9AM (GC): Commercial Bank Qatar Masters, Round 3 (DP World Tour)

1-3PM (GC/Peacock): WM Phoenix Open, Round 3 (PGA Tour)

3-6PM (NBC/Peacock): WM Phoenix Open, Round 3 (PGA Tour)

Sunday

