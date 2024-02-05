How to watch: TV times, streams for the WM Phoenix Open
Published February 5, 2024 01:20 PM
The PGA Tour heads to TPC Scottsdale for the WM Phoenix Open.
Golf Channel, Peacock and NBC will showcase coverage of the rowdy event, beginning Thursday at 4 p.m. ET.
Here’s a look at TV times and streams for the WM as well as the DP World Tour’ Qatar Masters (stream links will be added when available):
Thursday
- 4-9AM (GC): Commercial Bank Qatar Masters, Round 1 (DP World Tour)
- 4-8PM (GC/Peacock): WM Phoenix Open, Round 1 (PGA Tour)
Friday
- 4-9AM (GC): Commercial Bank Qatar Masters, Round 2 (DP World Tour)
- 4-8PM (GC/Peacock): WM Phoenix Open, Round 2 (PGA Tour)
Saturday
- 4:30-9AM (GC): Commercial Bank Qatar Masters, Round 3 (DP World Tour)
- 1-3PM (GC/Peacock): WM Phoenix Open, Round 3 (PGA Tour)
- 3-6PM (NBC/Peacock): WM Phoenix Open, Round 3 (PGA Tour)
Sunday
- 3:30-8:30AM (GC): Commercial Bank Qatar Masters, final round (DP World Tour)
- 1-3PM (GC/Peacock): WM Phoenix Open, final round (PGA Tour)
- 3-6PM (NBC/Peacock): WM Phoenix Open, final round (PGA Tour)