Playoff scenarios: Hojgaards, Rickie Fowler among those battling for postseason berths at Wyndham
We’ve reached the Wyndham Championship, the final week of the PGA Tour’s regular season.
While the task of keeping one’s job extends through the fall, the big storyline this week at Sedgefield Country Club in Greensboro, North Carolina, is which players will qualify for the FedExCup Playoffs.
Entering Wyndham, every player from No. 1 Scottie Scheffler to No. 57 Stephan Jaeger are mathematically guaranteed to finish inside the top 70 in points come Sunday evening. Players outside of that still have work to do, some more than others.
For example, at No. 58 in points, Aaron Rai surely is safe through to next week’s playoff opener, the FedEx St. Jude Championship, but there is a rare, albeit unlikely, scenario that could keep him out. Rai only needs a solo 50th to qualify on his own.
No. 59 Mac Hughes is the only player ranked Nos. 58-96 not slated to tee it up at Wyndham. No. 97 Billy Horschel is still recovering from hip surgery. No. 110 Ale Tosti is the next highest-ranked player not already qualified for the postseason not playing Wyndham.
Matt Schmid is the current bubble boy, at No. 70 and just four points and change clear of fellow European and No. 71 Nicolai Hojgaard. Schmid is just behind No. 69 Ben An (595.434 points), but there is a bigger gap between An and No. 68 Patrick Rodgers (615.592 points).
Here is a quick look at Nos. 60-70:
60. Tony Finau
61. Rickie Fowler
62. Davis Riley
63. Kevin Yu
64. Erik van Rooyen
65. Nico Echavarria
66. Emiliano Grillo
67. Cam Davis
68. Patrick Rodgers
69. Ben An
70. Matti Schmid
Finau and Fowler can clinch without help with solo 23rd- and 12th-place finishes, respectively.
As for the players outside the top 70, here are the minimum finishes needed to qualify for the playoffs, though it could require better results:
|RK
|PLAYER
|MIN FINISH
|MIN PTS
|71
|Nicolai Hojgaard
|2-way T-63
|4.221
|72
|Keith Mitchell
|2-way T-58
|5.295
|73
|Chris Kirk
|43rd
|12.547
|74
|Christiaan Bezuidenhout
|36th
|19.504
|75
|Gary Woodland
|27th
|32.471
|76
|Kevin Roy
|23rd
|38.852
|77
|Alex Smalley
|22nd
|40.789
|78
|Davis Thompson
|21st
|42.979
|79
|Eric Cole
|18th
|48.354
|80
|William Mouw
|11th
|67.912
|81
|Ryo Hisatsune
|3-way T-6
|90.417
|82
|Rasmus Hojgaard
|3-way T-4
|114.799
|83
|Karl Vilips
|4th
|123.66
|84
|Matt McCarty
|3-way T-3
|139.385
|85
|Adam Scott
|2-way T-3
|149.068
|86
|Sami Valimaki
|2-way T-3
|152.288
|87
|Michael Thorbjornsen
|2-way T-3
|156.222
|88
|David Lipsky
|2-way T-3
|161.738
|89
|Tom Kim
|3rd
|169.088
|90
|Andrew Putnam
|3rd
|171.412
|91
|Danny Walker
|3rd
|183.249
|92
|Matt Wallace
|3rd
|185.44
|93
|Garrick Higgo
|3rd
|188.596
|94
|Taylor Moore
|3rd
|189.437
|95
|Vince Whaley
|3-way T-2
|192.94
|96
|Beau Hossler
|3-way T-2
|193.892
|97
|Billy Horschel
|3-way T-2
|195.879
|98
|Mark Hubbard
|3-way T-2
|199.531
|99
|Max McGreevy
|3-way T-2
|203.262
|100
|Isaiah Salinda
|2-way T-2
|211.61
|101
|Joel Dahmen
|2-way T-2
|213.982
|102
|Lee Hodges
|2-way T-2
|216.982
|103
|Rico Hoey
|2-way T-2
|221.943
|104
|Austin Eckroat
|2-way T-2
|223.94
|105
|Jesper Svensson
|2-way T-2
|231.839
|106
|Max Homa
|2-way T-2
|243.121
|107
|Victor Perez
|2-way T-2
|243.173
|108
|Patrick Fishburn
|2nd
|251.301
|109
|Chan Kim
|2nd
|260.408
|110
|Alejandro Tosti
|2nd
|261.167
|111
|Sam Ryder
|2nd
|270.186
|112
|Henrik Norlander
|2nd
|271.506
|113
|Jackson Suber
|2nd
|274.103
|114
|Chad Ramey
|2nd
|275.692
|115
|Harry Higgs
|2nd
|286.851
|116
|Thorbjorn Olesen
|2nd
|287.353
|117
|Justin Lower
|2nd
|289.924
|118
|Kris Ventura
|2nd
|290.169
|119
|Hayden Springer
|2nd
|290.841
|120
|Zach Johnson
|2nd
|296.4
Everyone else in the field below No. 120 needs a win to get into the playoffs. No. 176 Cristobal del Solar is the first player in the field who is already eliminated from the postseason.