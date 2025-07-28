 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MLB: Detroit Tigers at Cleveland Guardians
Guardians’ Emmanuel Clase placed on paid leave as part of MLB sports betting investigation
NFL: NFC Wild Card Round-Washington Commanders at Tampa Bay Buccaneers
2025 Fantasy Football Team Previews Hub
FRANCE-PARIS-OLY-FENCING
Lee Kiefer, Lauren Scruggs lead U.S. women’s foil team to world title

Top Clips

nbc_dls_mlstalk_250728.jpg
Inter Miami ‘pushing limits’ with MLS moves
nbc_golf_abbottsegment_250728.jpg
Woad ‘playing best golf of any woman in the world’
nbc_golf_roundtablediscussion_250728.jpg
Assessing ‘discrepancy’ for Niemann in major play

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MLB: Detroit Tigers at Cleveland Guardians
Guardians’ Emmanuel Clase placed on paid leave as part of MLB sports betting investigation
NFL: NFC Wild Card Round-Washington Commanders at Tampa Bay Buccaneers
2025 Fantasy Football Team Previews Hub
FRANCE-PARIS-OLY-FENCING
Lee Kiefer, Lauren Scruggs lead U.S. women’s foil team to world title

Top Clips

nbc_dls_mlstalk_250728.jpg
Inter Miami ‘pushing limits’ with MLS moves
nbc_golf_abbottsegment_250728.jpg
Woad ‘playing best golf of any woman in the world’
nbc_golf_roundtablediscussion_250728.jpg
Assessing ‘discrepancy’ for Niemann in major play

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Lottie Woad is betting favorite ahead of AIG Women’s Open

  
Published July 28, 2025 02:07 PM

Fresh off her ISPS Handa Women’s Scottish Open victory in her professional debut, Lottie Woad will enter this week’s AIG Women’s Open as the betting favorite.

Yes, you heard that right.

Woad is listed by DraftKings Sportsbook at +750 odds to win at Royal Porthcawl in Wales, ahead of world No. 1 Nelly Korda and No. 2 Jeeno Thitikul, who are each +900. Minjee Lee (+1600) is next on the odds list, followed by four players at +2800.

The 21-year-old Englishwoman is believed to be in uncharted territory as the first player, female or male, to be the pre-championship favorite at a major in two or fewer starts as a pro.

Tiger Woods was the co-favorite at the 1997 Masters, his major debut as a pro. Woods was listed at +800 along with Greg Norman and Nick Faldo, though that Masters was Woods’ 17th start as a pro.