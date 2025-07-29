Skylar Diggins has another triple-double and Storm defeat Sun 101-85

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

WTA 1000 National Bank Open presented by Rogers - Day 2
Genie Bouchard wins in Montreal to extend her tennis career. Raducanu and Osaka advance
MLB: Minnesota Twins at Los Angeles Dodgers
Tigers acquire Paddack from division rival Twins to plug rotation hole from Olson’s injury
MLB: New York Mets at Chicago Cubs
Hall of Fame second baseman Ryne Sandberg has died after battling cancer

Top Clips

nbc_golf_ianbakerfinch_250728.jpg
Baker-Finch: 2025 Masters was ‘an epic movie’
nbc_roto_judge_250728.jpg
Judge’s return as DH will change Yankees’ lineup
nbc_roto_darnellmooney_250728.jpg
Mooney’s value on the decline with shoulder injury

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

WTA 1000 National Bank Open presented by Rogers - Day 2
Genie Bouchard wins in Montreal to extend her tennis career. Raducanu and Osaka advance
MLB: Minnesota Twins at Los Angeles Dodgers
Tigers acquire Paddack from division rival Twins to plug rotation hole from Olson’s injury
MLB: New York Mets at Chicago Cubs
Hall of Fame second baseman Ryne Sandberg has died after battling cancer

Top Clips

nbc_golf_ianbakerfinch_250728.jpg
Baker-Finch: 2025 Masters was ‘an epic movie’
nbc_roto_judge_250728.jpg
Judge’s return as DH will change Yankees’ lineup
nbc_roto_darnellmooney_250728.jpg
Mooney’s value on the decline with shoulder injury

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
All Scores

Skylar Diggins has another triple-double and Storm defeat Sun 101-85

  
Published July 28, 2025 10:37 PM
WNBA: Seattle Storm at Connecticut Sun

Jul 28, 2025; Uncasville, Connecticut, USA; Seattle Storm guard Skylar Diggins (4) reacts after her basket and one against the Connecticut Sun in the first half at Mohegan Sun Arena. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images

David Butler II/David Butler II-Imagn Images

Skylar Diggins had a triple-double, Nneka Ogwumike scored 26 points and the Seattle Storm blew past the Connecticut Sun 101-85 on Monday night.

Nine days after recording the first triple-double in WNBA All-Star Game history, Diggins did it again with 11 points, 12 rebounds and 11 assists against the Sun.

Seattle led 57-46 at halftime, then Ogwumike had nine points and Diggins scored four as the Storm added 13 points in the first three minutes of the third quarter. Seattle scored 30 points in the period and took an 87-58 lead into the fourth.

Ogwumike shot 11 for 13, including 4 of 5 on 3-pointers. She did not attempt a shot in the fourth quarter.

Seattle’s 86.7% shooting in the third quarter was a franchise record for any quarter.

The Storm cooled down in the fourth quarter, scoring 14 points. They finally reached the 100-point mark when Zia Cooke hit a jumper with nine seconds left.

Williams scored 16 points, Dominique Malonga had 12 and Ezi Magbegor 10 for Seattle (16-11).

Bria Hartley scored 17 and Tina Charles added 11 for Connecticut (4-21). Jacy Sheldon scored 11 off the bench and Olivia Nelson-Ododa had 10.

The Storm’s 57 first-half points were one less than they managed in a 69-58 loss to Washington on Saturday.

Seattle has alternated wins and losses for eight straight games since defeating Eastern Conference leader New York 79-70 on July 6.

Up next

Seattle: The Storm get three days off before a home game against Los Angeles on Friday, the first of three straight at home.

Connecticut: The Sun host New York on Friday in the third game of a four-game homestand.