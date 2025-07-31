Gabriel Diallo reaches 3rd round at National Bank Open

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Donavan Brazier
Donavan Brazier, Josh Hoey go from track wilderness to national championships spotlight
SmackDown
How to watch WWE SummerSlam 2025: Schedule, streaming info, match card, preview, John Cena vs. Cody Rhodes
  • DJShortBW.jpg D.J. Short
    ,
  • DJShortBW.jpg D.J. Short
    ,
Breanna Stewart
Liberty star Breanna Stewart has bone bruise in her right knee and is out indefinitely

Top Clips

oly_sww50bk_medalceremony_250731.jpg
Berkoff, Smith headline 50m backstroke podium
nbc_pft_schneider_250731.jpg
Schneider’s extension through 2031 speaks volumes
nbc_pft_deionupperroom_250731.jpg
PFT Draft: Deion Sanders’ HOF ‘Upper Room’ members

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Donavan Brazier
Donavan Brazier, Josh Hoey go from track wilderness to national championships spotlight
SmackDown
How to watch WWE SummerSlam 2025: Schedule, streaming info, match card, preview, John Cena vs. Cody Rhodes
  • DJShortBW.jpg D.J. Short
    ,
  • DJShortBW.jpg D.J. Short
    ,
Breanna Stewart
Liberty star Breanna Stewart has bone bruise in her right knee and is out indefinitely

Top Clips

oly_sww50bk_medalceremony_250731.jpg
Berkoff, Smith headline 50m backstroke podium
nbc_pft_schneider_250731.jpg
Schneider’s extension through 2031 speaks volumes
nbc_pft_deionupperroom_250731.jpg
PFT Draft: Deion Sanders’ HOF ‘Upper Room’ members

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Gabriel Diallo reaches 3rd round at National Bank Open

  
Published July 31, 2025 10:13 AM
Gabriel Diallo

Jul 30, 2025; Toronto, ON, Canada; Gabriel Diallo (CAN) reacts after winning a game against Matteo Gigante (not pictured) during the second round at Sobeys Stadium. Mandatory Credit: John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images

John E. Sokolowski/John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images

TORONTO — Towering Canadian Gabriel Diallo beat Matteo Gigante of Italy 6-3, 7-6 (5) to reach the third round of the National Bank Open.

The 6-foot-8 right-hander from Montreal finished off Gigante in 1 hour, 46 minutes in the rain-interrupted match.

Diallo saved two set points at 2-5 before breaking back and eventually forcing a tiebreaker. Gigante took a 5-3 lead, the dropped the last four points, double-faulting on match point.

“Tennis is sometimes pretty crazy with the momentum switches that you see throughout a match,” Diallo said.

Diallo won his first ATP Tour title last month in the Netherlands. He’ll face second-seeded Taylor Fritz of the United States, a 7-5, 7-6 (1) winner over Roberto Carballes Baena of Spain in a rain-delayed night match.

In other second-round matches, fourth-seeded American Ben Shelton beat French qualifier Adrian Mannarino 6-2, 6-3, and sixth-seeded Russian Andrey Rublev topped Hugo Gaston of France 6-2, 6-3.