Donavan Brazier
Donavan Brazier, Josh Hoey go from track wilderness to national championships spotlight
SmackDown
How to watch WWE SummerSlam 2025: Schedule, streaming info, match card, preview, John Cena vs. Cody Rhodes
  • DJShortBW.jpg D.J. Short
    ,
  • DJShortBW.jpg D.J. Short
    ,
Breanna Stewart
Liberty star Breanna Stewart has bone bruise in her right knee and is out indefinitely

Donavan Brazier
Donavan Brazier, Josh Hoey go from track wilderness to national championships spotlight
SmackDown
How to watch WWE SummerSlam 2025: Schedule, streaming info, match card, preview, John Cena vs. Cody Rhodes
  • DJShortBW.jpg D.J. Short
    ,
  • DJShortBW.jpg D.J. Short
    ,
Breanna Stewart
Liberty star Breanna Stewart has bone bruise in her right knee and is out indefinitely

Iga Swiatek easily advances in Montreal in first match since Wimbledon victory

  
Published July 31, 2025 10:12 AM
MONTREAL — Wimbledon champion Iga Swiatek easily advanced to the third round of the National Bank Open, beating Guo Hanyu of China 6-3, 6-1.

Playing for the first time since routing Amanda Anisimova 6-0, 6-0 in the Wimbledon final for her sixth major, Swiatek raced to a 4-0 lead to push her games winning streak to 24.

“I think I played a really solid match today,” Swiatek said. “Playing the first match on hard court after a pretty long break from the surface is always tricky, so I’m happy that I just focused on myself, adjusted to the conditions and played well.”

The second-seeded Polish star will face Eva Lys of Germany, a 6-3, 6-4 winner over Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova of Russia in a night match.

Two-time defending champion Jessica Pegula of the United States also advanced, topping Marie Sakkari of Greece 7-5, 6-4. Fifth-seeded Amanda Anisimova, also of the United States, beat Lulu Sun of New Zealand 6-4, 7-6 (5).

Sixth-seeded Madison Keys of the United States beat Germany’s Laura Siegemund 6-2, 6-1, and former top-ranked player Naomi Osaka of Japan rallied to edge Liudmila Samsonova of Russia 4-6, 7-6 (6), 6-3.