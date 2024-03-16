 Skip navigation
Tee times, pairings, how to watch the third round of The Players Championship

  
Published March 16, 2024 09:50 AM

The third round of The Players Championship is Saturday, March 16. Here’s a look at tee times and pairings on the Stadium Course at TPC Sawgrass.

Golf Channel’s “Live From The Players” begins at 10 a.m. EDT, with NBC’s full-round coverage starting at 2 p.m. Click here to watch.

TIME
TEEPLAYERS
8:25 AM
EDT		1

David Lipsky

8:30 AM
EDT		1

Brice Garnett

Martin Laird

8:40 AM
EDT		1

Thomas Detry

Sam Burns

8:50 AM
EDT		1

Aaron Rai

Min Woo Lee

9:00 AM
EDT		1

Sami Valimaki

Zac Blair

9:10 AM
EDT		1

Andrew Putnam

Ben Martin

9:20 AM
EDT		1

Gary Woodland

Mackenzie Hughes

9:30 AM
EDT		1

Rickie Fowler

J.J. Spaun

9:45 AM
EDT		1

Jake Knapp

Max Homa

9:55 AM
EDT		1

Peter Malnati

Dylan Wu

10:05 AM
EDT		1

Adam Scott

Sungjae Im

10:15 AM
EDT		1

Viktor Hovland

Patrick Cantlay

10:25 AM
EDT		1

Tommy Fleetwood

Adam Schenk

10:35 AM
EDT		1

Tyler Duncan

Jimmy Stanger

10:45 AM
EDT		1

Denny McCarthy

Grayson Murray

10:55 AM
EDT		1

Si Woo Kim

Kurt Kitayama

11:10 AM
EDT		1

Joel Dahmen

Alex Noren

11:20 AM
EDT		1

Shane Lowry

Chan Kim

11:30 AM
EDT		1

Francesco Molinari

Tony Finau

11:40 AM
EDT		1

Mark Hubbard

Seamus Power

11:50 AM
EDT		1

Taylor Moore

Doug Ghim

12:00 PM
EDT		1

Ludvig Åberg

Emiliano Grillo

12:10 PM
EDT		1

Collin Morikawa

Austin Eckroat

12:25 PM
EDT		1

Matt NeSmith

Keith Mitchell

12:35 PM
EDT		1

Christiaan Bezuidenhout

Lee Hodges

12:45 PM
EDT		1

Cameron Young

Ryan Moore

12:55 PM
EDT		1

Nate Lashley

Sam Ryder

1:05 PM
EDT		1

Rory McIlroy

Sepp Straka

1:15 PM
EDT		1

Taylor Montgomery

Jason Day

1:25 PM
EDT		1

Harris English

Chris Kirk

1:40 PM
EDT		1

C.T. Pan

Hideki Matsuyama

1:50 PM
EDT		1

Brian Harman

Sahith Theegala

2:00 PM
EDT		1

Tom Hoge

J.T. Poston

2:10 PM
EDT		1

Scottie Scheffler

Corey Conners

2:20 PM
EDT		1

Maverick McNealy

Matti Schmid

2:30 PM
EDT		1

Nick Taylor

Matt Fitzpatrick

2:40 PM
EDT		1

Wyndham Clark

Xander Schauffele