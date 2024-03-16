Tee times, pairings, how to watch the third round of The Players Championship
The third round of The Players Championship is Saturday, March 16. Here’s a look at tee times and pairings on the Stadium Course at TPC Sawgrass.
Golf Channel’s “Live From The Players” begins at 10 a.m. EDT, with NBC’s full-round coverage starting at 2 p.m. Click here to watch.
|TIME
|TEE
|PLAYERS
|8:25 AM
EDT
|1
David Lipsky
|8:30 AM
EDT
|1
Brice Garnett
Martin Laird
|8:40 AM
EDT
|1
Thomas Detry
Sam Burns
|8:50 AM
EDT
|1
Aaron Rai
Min Woo Lee
|9:00 AM
EDT
|1
Sami Valimaki
Zac Blair
|9:10 AM
EDT
|1
Andrew Putnam
Ben Martin
|9:20 AM
EDT
|1
Gary Woodland
Mackenzie Hughes
|9:30 AM
EDT
|1
Rickie Fowler
J.J. Spaun
|9:45 AM
EDT
|1
Jake Knapp
Max Homa
|9:55 AM
EDT
|1
Peter Malnati
Dylan Wu
|10:05 AM
EDT
|1
Adam Scott
Sungjae Im
|10:15 AM
EDT
|1
Viktor Hovland
Patrick Cantlay
|10:25 AM
EDT
|1
Tommy Fleetwood
Adam Schenk
|10:35 AM
EDT
|1
Tyler Duncan
Jimmy Stanger
|10:45 AM
EDT
|1
Denny McCarthy
Grayson Murray
|10:55 AM
EDT
|1
Si Woo Kim
Kurt Kitayama
|11:10 AM
EDT
|1
Joel Dahmen
Alex Noren
|11:20 AM
EDT
|1
Shane Lowry
Chan Kim
|11:30 AM
EDT
|1
Francesco Molinari
Tony Finau
|11:40 AM
EDT
|1
Mark Hubbard
Seamus Power
|11:50 AM
EDT
|1
Taylor Moore
Doug Ghim
|12:00 PM
EDT
|1
Ludvig Åberg
Emiliano Grillo
|12:10 PM
EDT
|1
Collin Morikawa
Austin Eckroat
|12:25 PM
EDT
|1
Matt NeSmith
Keith Mitchell
|12:35 PM
EDT
|1
Christiaan Bezuidenhout
Lee Hodges
|12:45 PM
EDT
|1
Cameron Young
Ryan Moore
|12:55 PM
EDT
|1
Nate Lashley
Sam Ryder
|1:05 PM
EDT
|1
Rory McIlroy
Sepp Straka
|1:15 PM
EDT
|1
Taylor Montgomery
Jason Day
|1:25 PM
EDT
|1
Harris English
Chris Kirk
|1:40 PM
EDT
|1
C.T. Pan
Hideki Matsuyama
|1:50 PM
EDT
|1
Brian Harman
Sahith Theegala
|2:00 PM
EDT
|1
Tom Hoge
J.T. Poston
|2:10 PM
EDT
|1
Scottie Scheffler
Corey Conners
|2:20 PM
EDT
|1
Maverick McNealy
Matti Schmid
|2:30 PM
EDT
|1
Nick Taylor
Matt Fitzpatrick
|2:40 PM
EDT
|1
Wyndham Clark
Xander Schauffele