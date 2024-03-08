How to watch The Players Championship at TPC Sawgrass

The PGA Tour’s flagship event will be contested March 14-17 on the Stadium Course at TPC Sawgrass in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida.

Here’s how you can watch The Players Championship on NBC, Golf Channel and Peacock, including “Live From The Players,” each day (all times ET; stream links provided when available).

Monday



7-9PM (GC/Peacock): Live From The Players

Tuesday



9AM-5PM (GC/Peacock): Live From The Players

7-9PM (GC/Peacock): Live From The Players

Wednesday



9AM-5PM (GC/Peacock): Live From The Players

7-9PM (GC/Peacock): Live From The Players

Thursday



10AM-1PM (GC/Peacock): Live From The Players

1-7PM (GC/Peacock): The Players Championship, Round 1 (PGA Tour)

7-9PM (GC/Peacock): Live From The Players

Friday



10AM-1PM (GC/Peacock): Live From The Players

1-7PM (GC/Peacock): The Players Championship, Round 2 (PGA Tour)

7-9PM (GC/Peacock): Live From The Players

Saturday



10AM-2PM (GC/Peacock): Live From The Players

2-7PM (NBC/Peacock): The Players Championship, Round 3 (PGA Tour)

7-9PM (GC/Peacock): Live From The Players

Sunday



9AM-1PM (GC/Peacock): Live From The Players

1-6PM (NBC/Peacock): The Players Championship, final round (PGA Tour)

6-8PM (GC/Peacock): Live From The Players

The Players Championship annually combines the strongest field in golf with the world-class venue that is The Players Stadium Course at TPC Sawgrass. Morgan Stanley, Comcast Business and Optum are the exclusive Proud Partners of The Players. Proceeds from The Players benefit Northeast Florida charities and have totaled more than $100 million since it began in 1974 and moved to Ponte Vedra Beach in 1977. For more on The Players, visit THEPLAYERS.com. For more on the surrounding areas, visit floridashistoriccoast.com or visitjacksonville.com.