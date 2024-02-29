The Players Championship: Every winner through the years
Published February 29, 2024 12:40 PM
The Players Championship celebrates its 50th anniversary this year.
The PGA Tour’s flagship event wasn’t always contested on the Stadium Course at TPC Sawgrass. Here’s a look at the venues:
- 1982-present: TPC Sawgrass, Stadium Course (Florida)
- 1977-81: Sawgrass Country Club (Florida)
- 1976: Inverrary Country Club (Florida)
- 1975: Colonial Country Club (Texas)
- 1974: Atlanta Country Club (Georgia)
And here are all the winners, year-by-year:
|YEAR
|CHAMPION
|SCORE
|EARNINGS
|2023
|Scottie Scheffler
|271 (-17)
|$4,500,000
|2022
|Cameron Smith
|275 (-13)
|$3,600,000
|2021
|Justin Thomas
|274 (-14)
|$2,700,000
|2020
|No event (pandemic)
|N/A
|N/A
|2019
|Rory McIlroy
|272 (-16)
|$2,250,000
|2018
|Webb Simpson
|270 (-18)
|$1,980,000
|2017
|Si-woo Kim
|278 (-10)
|$1,890,000
|2016
|Jason Day
|273 (-15)
|$1,890,000
|2015
|Rickie Fowler
|276 (-12)
|$1,800,000
|2014
|Martin Kaymer
|275 (-13)
|$1,800,000
|2013
|Tiger Woods
|275 (-13)
|$1,710,000
|2012
|Matt Kuchar
|275 (-13)
|$1,710,000
|2011
|K.J. Choi
|275 (-13)
|$1,710,000
|2010
|Tim Clark
|272 (-16)
|$1,710,000
|2009
|Henrik Stenson
|276 (-12)
|$1,710,000
|2008
|Sergio Garcia
|283 (-5)
|$1,170,000
|2007
|Phil Mickelson
|277 (-11)
|$1,620,000
|2006
|Stephen Ames
|274 (-14)
|$1,440,000
|2005
|Fred Funk
|279 (-9)
|$1,440,000
|2004
|Adam Scott
|276 (-12)
|$1,440,000
|2003
|Davis Love III
|271 (-17)
|$1,440,000
|2002
|Craig Perks
|280 (-8)
|$1,080,000
|2001
|Tiger Woods
|274 (-14)
|$1,080,000
|2000
|Hal Sutton
|278 (-10)
|$1,080,000
|1999
|David Duval
|285 (-3)
|$900,000
|1998
|Justin Leonard
|278 (-10)
|$720,000
|1997
|Steve Elkington
|272 (-16)
|$630,000
|1996
|Fred Couples
|270 (-18)
|$630,000
|1995
|Lee Janzen
|283 (-5)
|$540,000
|1994
|Greg Norman
|264 (-24)
|$450,000
|1993
|Nick Price
|270 (-18)
|$450,000
|1992
|Davis Love III
|273 (-15)
|$324,000
|1991
|Steve Elkington
|276 (-12)
|$288,000
|1990
|Jodie Mudd
|278 (-10)
|$270,000
|1989
|Tom Kite
|279 (-9)
|$243,000
|1988
|Mark McCumber
|273 (-15)
|$225,000
|1987
|Sandy Lyle
|274 (-14)
|$180,000
|1986
|John Mahaffey
|275 (-13)
|$162,000
|1985
|Calvin Peete
|274 (-14)
|$162,000
|1984
|Fred Couples
|277 (-11)
|$144,000
|1983
|Hal Sutton
|283 (-5)
|$126,000
|1982
|Jerry Pate
|280 (-8)
|$90,000
|1981
|Raymond Floyd
|285 (-3)
|$72,000
|1980
|Lee Trevino
|278 (-10)
|$72,000
|1979
|Lanny Wadkins
|283 (-5)
|$72,000
|1978
|Jack Nicklaus
|289 (+1)
|$60,000
|1977
|Mark Hayes
|289 (+1)
|$60,000
|1976
|Jack Nicklaus
|269 (-19)
|$60,000
|1975
|Al Geiberger
|270 (-10)
|$50,000
|1974
|Jack Nicklaus
|272 (-16)
|$50,000