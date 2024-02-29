The Players Championship: Every winner through the years

The Players Championship celebrates its 50th anniversary this year.

The PGA Tour’s flagship event wasn’t always contested on the Stadium Course at TPC Sawgrass. Here’s a look at the venues:

1982-present: TPC Sawgrass, Stadium Course (Florida)

1977-81: Sawgrass Country Club (Florida)

1976: Inverrary Country Club (Florida)

1975: Colonial Country Club (Texas)

1974: Atlanta Country Club (Georgia)

And here are all the winners, year-by-year: