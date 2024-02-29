 Skip navigation
The Players Championship: Every winner through the years

  
Published February 29, 2024 12:40 PM

The Players Championship celebrates its 50th anniversary this year.

The PGA Tour’s flagship event wasn’t always contested on the Stadium Course at TPC Sawgrass. Here’s a look at the venues:

  • 1982-present: TPC Sawgrass, Stadium Course (Florida)
  • 1977-81: Sawgrass Country Club (Florida)
  • 1976: Inverrary Country Club (Florida)
  • 1975: Colonial Country Club (Texas)
  • 1974: Atlanta Country Club (Georgia)

And here are all the winners, year-by-year:

YEARCHAMPIONSCOREEARNINGS
2023Scottie Scheffler271 (-17)$4,500,000
2022Cameron Smith275 (-13)$3,600,000
2021Justin Thomas274 (-14)$2,700,000
2020No event (pandemic)N/AN/A
2019Rory McIlroy272 (-16)$2,250,000
2018Webb Simpson270 (-18)$1,980,000
2017Si-woo Kim278 (-10)$1,890,000
2016Jason Day273 (-15)$1,890,000
2015Rickie Fowler276 (-12)$1,800,000
2014Martin Kaymer275 (-13)$1,800,000
2013Tiger Woods275 (-13)$1,710,000
2012Matt Kuchar275 (-13)$1,710,000
2011K.J. Choi275 (-13)$1,710,000
2010Tim Clark272 (-16)$1,710,000
2009Henrik Stenson276 (-12)$1,710,000
2008Sergio Garcia283 (-5)$1,170,000
2007Phil Mickelson277 (-11)$1,620,000
2006Stephen Ames274 (-14)$1,440,000
2005Fred Funk279 (-9)$1,440,000
2004Adam Scott276 (-12)$1,440,000
2003Davis Love III271 (-17)$1,440,000
2002Craig Perks280 (-8)$1,080,000
2001Tiger Woods274 (-14)$1,080,000
2000Hal Sutton278 (-10)$1,080,000
1999David Duval285 (-3)$900,000
1998Justin Leonard278 (-10)$720,000
1997Steve Elkington272 (-16)$630,000
1996Fred Couples270 (-18)$630,000
1995Lee Janzen283 (-5)$540,000
1994Greg Norman264 (-24)$450,000
1993Nick Price270 (-18)$450,000
1992Davis Love III273 (-15)$324,000
1991Steve Elkington276 (-12)$288,000
1990Jodie Mudd278 (-10)$270,000
1989Tom Kite279 (-9)$243,000
1988Mark McCumber273 (-15)$225,000
1987Sandy Lyle274 (-14)$180,000
1986John Mahaffey275 (-13)$162,000
1985Calvin Peete274 (-14)$162,000
1984Fred Couples277 (-11)$144,000
1983Hal Sutton283 (-5)$126,000
1982Jerry Pate280 (-8)$90,000
1981Raymond Floyd285 (-3)$72,000
1980Lee Trevino278 (-10)$72,000
1979Lanny Wadkins283 (-5)$72,000
1978Jack Nicklaus289 (+1)$60,000
1977Mark Hayes289 (+1)$60,000
1976Jack Nicklaus269 (-19)$60,000
1975Al Geiberger270 (-10)$50,000
1974Jack Nicklaus272 (-16)$50,000