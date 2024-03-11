Purse breakdown: How the $25 million prize money will be paid out at The Players
Published March 11, 2024 11:01 AM
The Players Championship is the PGA Tour’s flagship tournament, and it offers a purse appropriate for its stature.
The prize fund for this week’s event on the Stadium Course at TPC Sawgrass is $25 million, with the winner claiming $4.5 million.
Here’s a look at how the purse will be paid out (depending on how many players make the cut):
|FINISH
|EARNINGS
|
1
|
$4,500,000.00
|
2
|
$2,725,000.00
|
3
|
$1,725,000.00
|
4
|
$1,225,000.00
|
5
|
$1,025,000.00
|
6
|
$906,250.00
|
7
|
$843,750.00
|
8
|
$781,250.00
|
9
|
$731,250.00
|
10
|
$681,250.00
|
11
|
$631,250.00
|
12
|
$581,250.00
|
13
|
$531,250.00
|
14
|
$481,250.00
|
15
|
$456,250.00
|
16
|
$431,250.00
|
17
|
$406,250.00
|
18
|
$381,250.00
|
19
|
$356,250.00
|
20
|
$331,250.00
|
21
|
$306,250.00
|
22
|
$281,250.00
|
23
|
$261,250.00
|
24
|
$241,250.00
|
25
|
$221,250.00
|
26
|
$201,250.00
|
27
|
$193,750.00
|
28
|
$186,250.00
|
29
|
$178,750.00
|
30
|
$171,250.00
|
31
|
$163,750.00
|
32
|
$156,250.00
|
33
|
$148,750.00
|
34
|
$142,500.00
|
35
|
$136,250.00
|
36
|
$130,000.00
|
37
|
$123,750.00
|
38
|
$118,750.00
|
39
|
$113,750.00
|
40
|
$108,750.00
|
41
|
$103,750.00
|
42
|
$98,750.00
|
43
|
$93,750.00
|
44
|
$88,750.00
|
45
|
$83,750.00
|
46
|
$78,750.00
|
47
|
$73,750.00
|
48
|
$69,750.00
|
49
|
$66,250.00
|
50
|
$64,250.00
|
51
|
$62,750.00
|
52
|
$61,250.00
|
53
|
$60,250.00
|
54
|
$59,250.00
|
55
|
$58,750.00
|
56
|
$58,250.00
|
57
|
$57,750.00
|
58
|
$57,250.00
|
59
|
$56,750.00
|
60
|
$56,250.00
|
61
|
$55,750.00
|
62
|
$55,250.00
|
63
|
$54,750.00
|
64
|
$54,250.00
|
65
|
$53,750.00