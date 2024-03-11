 Skip navigation
THE PLAYERS Championship - Final Round
Full field for the 50th edition of The Players Championship
GOLF: MAR 10 PGA Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
Rex & Lav podcast: Should players be afraid of Scheffler?
NFL: Denver Broncos at Houston Texans
Russ to Pittsburgh: A good fit in every way

Top Clips

nbc_pl_whiteeverytouchvbre_240311.jpg
Every touch: White delivers vital win v. Brentford
nbc_pl_stoneseverytouchvliv_240311.jpg
Every touch: Stones is City's rock v. Liverpool
nbc_pl_macallistereverytouchvmc_240311.jpg
Every touch: Mac Allister's quality shines v. City

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
THE PLAYERS Championship - Final Round
Full field for the 50th edition of The Players Championship
GOLF: MAR 10 PGA Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
Rex & Lav podcast: Should players be afraid of Scheffler?
NFL: Denver Broncos at Houston Texans
Russ to Pittsburgh: A good fit in every way

Top Clips

nbc_pl_whiteeverytouchvbre_240311.jpg
Every touch: White delivers vital win v. Brentford
nbc_pl_stoneseverytouchvliv_240311.jpg
Every touch: Stones is City’s rock v. Liverpool
nbc_pl_macallistereverytouchvmc_240311.jpg
Every touch: Mac Allister’s quality shines v. City

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Purse breakdown: How the $25 million prize money will be paid out at The Players

  
Published March 11, 2024 11:01 AM

The Players Championship is the PGA Tour’s flagship tournament, and it offers a purse appropriate for its stature.

The prize fund for this week’s event on the Stadium Course at TPC Sawgrass is $25 million, with the winner claiming $4.5 million.

Here’s a look at how the purse will be paid out (depending on how many players make the cut):

FINISHEARNINGS

1
$4,500,000.00

2
$2,725,000.00

3
$1,725,000.00

4
$1,225,000.00

5
$1,025,000.00

6
$906,250.00

7
$843,750.00

8
$781,250.00

9
$731,250.00

10
$681,250.00

11
$631,250.00

12
$581,250.00

13
$531,250.00

14
$481,250.00

15
$456,250.00

16
$431,250.00

17
$406,250.00

18
$381,250.00

19
$356,250.00

20
$331,250.00

21
$306,250.00

22
$281,250.00

23
$261,250.00

24
$241,250.00

25
$221,250.00

26
$201,250.00

27
$193,750.00

28
$186,250.00

29
$178,750.00

30
$171,250.00

31
$163,750.00

32
$156,250.00

33
$148,750.00

34
$142,500.00

35
$136,250.00

36
$130,000.00

37
$123,750.00

38
$118,750.00

39
$113,750.00

40
$108,750.00

41
$103,750.00

42
$98,750.00

43
$93,750.00

44
$88,750.00

45
$83,750.00

46
$78,750.00

47
$73,750.00

48
$69,750.00

49
$66,250.00

50
$64,250.00

51
$62,750.00

52
$61,250.00

53
$60,250.00

54
$59,250.00

55
$58,750.00

56
$58,250.00

57
$57,750.00

58
$57,250.00

59
$56,750.00

60
$56,250.00

61
$55,750.00

62
$55,250.00

63
$54,750.00

64
$54,250.00

65
$53,750.00