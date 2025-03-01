TGL team tabs Nick Dunlap as fill-in for regular-season finale

At least one TGL team is resting its starters after clinching a playoff spot.

Atlanta Drive GC, which beat Boston Common GC last Monday night to punch its ticket to the inaugural postseason for the simulator-based golf league, faces Jupiter Links GC on Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET. Missing from the three-man lineup for Atlanta will be Justin Thomas and Patrick Cantlay. Instead, regular team members Billy Horschel and Lucas Glover will be joined by 21-year-old Nick Dunlap.

Dunlap has already won twice on the PGA Tour, including last year while still a sophomore at Alabama. He turned pro the following week, later adding a title at the Barracuda Championship. He is scheduled to also compete in next week’s Arnold Palmer Invitational at Bay Hill in Orlando, Florida, which is about two-and-a-half hours from SoFi Center in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida.

Last week, Tony Finau became the first sub in TGL history, filling in for Justin Rose and Tommy Fleetwood on Los Angeles GC.

Tiger Woods, Max Homa and Tom Kim will tee it up for Jupiter Links.

There are two matches on Monday, including Boston Common versus New York Golf Club, which has big playoff implications. Boston, Jupiter and New York are fighting for the last playoff berth. Woods’ team can advance with a win and New York loss, or an overtime loss to Atlanta, New York loss and more holes won over the season than New York.