Monahan: 'Months of work' led to Tour Champ change
Jay Monahan tells Rex Hoggard about the "exhaustive process" that led to the Tour Championship format changes, defending the mid-season timing of the announcement and emphasizing the increased playoff competitiveness.
More volatility will benefit new Tour Championship
Scottie Scheffler (perhaps most impacted by the changes) is a fan of the new Tour Championship format -- as are Adam Scott, Justin Thomas, Xander Schauffele and Live From, which looks forward to more unpredictability.
Nicklaus ‘surprised’ McIlroy is skipping Memorial
Todd Lewis discusses Jack Nicklaus' comments ahead of the Memorial Tournament, including the selection for the Memorial Honoree and the host's reaction to Rory McIlroy not playing in the tournament.
Top shots from 2025 Charles Schwab Challenge
Watch the best shots from the 2025 Charles Schwab Challenge at Colonial Country Club, where 29-year-old Ben Griffin earned his first individual PGA Tour victory, finishing at 12-under to beat Matti Schmid by one stroke.
Highlights: Charles Schwab Challenge, Final Round
Watch the best shots and moments from the final round of the 2025 Charles Schwab Challenge at Colonial Country Club in Fort Worth, Texas.
Highlights: Charles Schwab Challenge, Round 3
Watch the best shots and moments from the third round of the 2025 Charles Schwab Challenge at Colonial Country Club in Fort Worth, Texas.
Highlights: Charles Schwab Challenge, Round 2
Watch the best shots and moments from the second round of the 2025 Charles Schwab Challenge at Colonial Country Club in Fort Worth, Texas.
Highlights: Charles Schwab Challenge, Round 1
Watch the best shots and moments from the first round of the 2025 Charles Schwab Challenge at Colonial Country Club in Fort Worth, Texas.
Bet Scheffler to win 2025 Charles Schwab Challenge
Brad Thomas and Vaughn Dalzell give their best bets to win the 2025 Charles Schwab Challenge, discussing why there's still value in wagering on Scottie Scheffler.
Top shots from 2025 PGA Championship
Watch the best shots from the 2025 PGA Championship at Quail Hollow Club, where world No. 1 Scottie Scheffler earned his third major win in impressive fashion.
Scheffler on set: Most proud of how I responded
Scottie Scheffler joins the set on Live From the PGA Championship, reflecting on the nerves he still feels before major Sundays, walking through some of his best shots and sharing what he'll remember most about the win.