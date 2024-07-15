The Open: Weather forecast for Royal Troon calls for ‘unsettled conditions’ come Thursday

The R&A is expecting “unsettled conditions” as it pertains to weather for this week’s Open Championship at Royal Troon.

While the forecast past Thursday remains uncertain, the first round looks like it will be marked by “heavy bursts of rain and strengthening winds (S to SE gusts of 20-25 mph)” in the morning and “breezier conditions (SW gusts of 25-30 mph)” and clearer skies in the afternoon. The high temperature isn’t expected to clear 70 degrees.

As for the remainder of the tournament, similar conditions are anticipated, though the official forecast says, “There remains a small, albeit reduced chance of drier, more settled weather with lighter winds over the weekend.”

Monday through Wednesday afternoon should see drier conditions with lighter winds.