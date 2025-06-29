 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

PGA: Rocket Mortgage Classic - First Round
Rocket Classic 2025 prize money: Full payout from $9.6 million purse
Claude Giroux, Andy Greene
Giroux re-signs with Senators; Blue Jackets lock up Fabbro to 4-year, $16.5M contract
NHL: Ottawa Senators at Montreal Canadiens
Claude Giroux re-signs with Senators; Blue Jackets lock up Dante Fabbro to four-year, $16.5M contract

Top Clips

nbc_soc_usaire_250629.jpg
Highlights: USWNT v. Ireland, Match 2 (En Español)
nbc_soc_usagoal4_250629.jpg
Thompson clinches another 4-0 USWNT win v. Ireland
nbc_soc_usagoal3_250629.jpg
Ryan extends USWNT lead over Ireland to 3-0

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

PGA: Rocket Mortgage Classic - First Round
Rocket Classic 2025 prize money: Full payout from $9.6 million purse
Claude Giroux, Andy Greene
Giroux re-signs with Senators; Blue Jackets lock up Fabbro to 4-year, $16.5M contract
NHL: Ottawa Senators at Montreal Canadiens
Claude Giroux re-signs with Senators; Blue Jackets lock up Dante Fabbro to four-year, $16.5M contract

Top Clips

nbc_soc_usaire_250629.jpg
Highlights: USWNT v. Ireland, Match 2 (En Español)
nbc_soc_usagoal4_250629.jpg
Thompson clinches another 4-0 USWNT win v. Ireland
nbc_soc_usagoal3_250629.jpg
Ryan extends USWNT lead over Ireland to 3-0

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
All Scores
Odds by
betmgm-sportsbooklightbg.webp

Rivals Five-Star: Breaking down the offensive linemen

  • By
  • Greg Smith, National Recruiting Analyst,
  • By
  • Greg Smith, National Recruiting Analyst
  
Published June 29, 2025 06:30 PM
Sponsored by:
Rivals Article Logo
'Everyone's fighting' over CFP expansion
June 19, 2025 11:48 AM
Nicole Auerbach and Joshua Perry discuss the latest drama surrounding the future of the College Football Playoff and the possibility of expansion.
Kevin Brown
Nick Lucero/Rivals.com

INDIANAPOLIS – The stars came out for the 2025 Rivals Five-Star event at the Indianapolis Colts’ facility this week. Here we break down the top offensive linemen from the event.

There could not be a more perfect fit than Brown and Penn State. Brown has a chiseled frame that will easily carry more weight after he enters the Nittany Lions’ strength program. But even more impressive than his frame is his motor.

Brown is always ready to go and eager to plant opposing defenders in the turf. He’s also remarkably consistent at these national events. Penn State has a future star on the way.

The future Ohio State Buckeye doesn’t do many camps but you wouldn’t know it after his performance at the Rivals Five-Star. He came very close to taking home MVP honors after some great reps during one-on-ones.

Greer is highly-rated at No. 43 in the country but is still underrated. He’s got a great basketball background as well. The Ohio native has future multi-year starter written all over him.

Osenda is a massive offensive tackle prospect out of Tennessee. Because he’s so tall, he carries his weight very well and it doesn’t look like he weighs 330 pounds. He came in with the biggest wingspan at the camp (7-foot) and had some dominant moments during the camp.

His improvement has been steady and he’s one to watch in the future.

The crown jewel of the Cal recruiting class gave the program a massive boost when he committed there. Standing at 6-foot-6, 335-pounds he’s a monster offensive lineman that is hard to miss. But he’s pretty agile for that size and rarely got beat during camp.

Cal got an absolute steal here and their future quarterbacks and running backs will be thankful.