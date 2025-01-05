The Sentry: Tee times, groupings and how to watch the final round

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

The Sentry 2025 - Final Round
Collin Morikawa had the most brutally honest reaction to Hideki Matsuyama’s record Kapalua win
The Sentry 2025 - Final Round
Hideki Matsuyama sets PGA Tour scoring record to open season at The Sentry
MX 2024 Rd 09 Unadilla Jo Shimoda peace.JPG
SuperMotocross 250 countdown: No. 5, Jo Shimoda keeps Honda’s expectations high
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_golf_rolfingsegment_250105.jpg
Matsuyama ‘remarkable’ around the greens in Maui
nbc_chky_ndpenn_250105.jpg
Highlights: Penn State shuts out Notre Dame
nbc_snf_lionstdgibbs_250105.jpg
Gibbs shakes and bakes defenders en route to a TD

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

The Sentry 2025 - Final Round
Collin Morikawa had the most brutally honest reaction to Hideki Matsuyama’s record Kapalua win
The Sentry 2025 - Final Round
Hideki Matsuyama sets PGA Tour scoring record to open season at The Sentry
MX 2024 Rd 09 Unadilla Jo Shimoda peace.JPG
SuperMotocross 250 countdown: No. 5, Jo Shimoda keeps Honda’s expectations high
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_golf_rolfingsegment_250105.jpg
Matsuyama ‘remarkable’ around the greens in Maui
nbc_chky_ndpenn_250105.jpg
Highlights: Penn State shuts out Notre Dame
nbc_snf_lionstdgibbs_250105.jpg
Gibbs shakes and bakes defenders en route to a TD

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

The Sentry: Tee times, groupings and how to watch the final round

  
Published January 4, 2025 08:32 PM

The 2025 PGA Tour season opener concludes Sunday at The Sentry.

Here’s a look at final-round tee times and groupings on the Plantation course (click here for how to watch):

Time
TeePlayers
1:20 PM
EST		1

Robert MacIntyre

Patton Kizzire

Christiaan Bezuidenhout

1:20 PM
EST		10

Viktor Hovland

Russell Henley

Jason Day

1:32 PM
EST		1

Adam Hadwin

Max Homa

Aaron Rai

1:32 PM
EST		10

Nico Echavarria

Xander Schauffele

Byeong Hun An

1:44 PM
EST		1

Sam Burns

Ludvig Åberg

Austin Eckroat

1:44 PM
EST		10

J.T. Poston

Brice Garnett

Chris Kirk

1:56 PM
EST		1

Taylor Pendrith

Keegan Bradley

Matt Fitzpatrick

1:56 PM
EST		10

Si Woo Kim

Stephan Jaeger

Denny McCarthy

2:08 PM
EST		1

Tony Finau

Wyndham Clark

Patrick Cantlay

2:08 PM
EST		10

Billy Horschel

Davis Thompson

Justin Thomas

2:20 PM
EST		1

Maverick McNealy

Corey Conners

Jhonattan Vegas

2:20 PM
EST		10

Eric Cole

Akshay Bhatia

Peter Malnati

2:32 PM
EST		1

Adam Scott

Sepp Straka

Cameron Young

2:32 PM
EST		10

Kevin Yu

Sahith Theegala

Chris Gotterup

2:44 PM
EST		1

Will Zalatoris

Tom Hoge

Cam Davis

2:44 PM
EST		10

Matt McCarty

Nick Taylor

Matthieu Pavon

2:56 PM
EST		1

Sungjae Im

Harry Hall

Max Greyserman

2:56 PM
EST		10

Nick Dunlap

Rafael Campos

Jake Knapp

3:08 PM
EST		1

Hideki Matsuyama

Collin Morikawa

Thomas Detry

3:08 PM
EST		10

Brian Harman

Davis Riley