The Sentry: Tee times, groupings and how to watch the final round
The 2025 PGA Tour season opener concludes Sunday at The Sentry.
Here’s a look at final-round tee times and groupings on the Plantation course (click here for how to watch):
|Time
|Tee
|Players
|1:20 PM
EST
|1
Robert MacIntyre
Patton Kizzire
Christiaan Bezuidenhout
|1:20 PM
EST
|10
Viktor Hovland
Russell Henley
Jason Day
|1:32 PM
EST
|1
Adam Hadwin
Max Homa
Aaron Rai
|1:32 PM
EST
|10
Nico Echavarria
Xander Schauffele
Byeong Hun An
|1:44 PM
EST
|1
Sam Burns
Ludvig Åberg
Austin Eckroat
|1:44 PM
EST
|10
J.T. Poston
Brice Garnett
Chris Kirk
|1:56 PM
EST
|1
Taylor Pendrith
Keegan Bradley
Matt Fitzpatrick
|1:56 PM
EST
|10
Si Woo Kim
Stephan Jaeger
Denny McCarthy
|2:08 PM
EST
|1
Tony Finau
Wyndham Clark
Patrick Cantlay
|2:08 PM
EST
|10
Billy Horschel
Davis Thompson
Justin Thomas
|2:20 PM
EST
|1
Maverick McNealy
Corey Conners
Jhonattan Vegas
|2:20 PM
EST
|10
Eric Cole
Akshay Bhatia
Peter Malnati
|2:32 PM
EST
|1
Adam Scott
Sepp Straka
Cameron Young
|2:32 PM
EST
|10
Kevin Yu
Sahith Theegala
Chris Gotterup
|2:44 PM
EST
|1
Will Zalatoris
Tom Hoge
Cam Davis
|2:44 PM
EST
|10
Matt McCarty
Nick Taylor
Matthieu Pavon
|2:56 PM
EST
|1
Sungjae Im
Harry Hall
Max Greyserman
|2:56 PM
EST
|10
Nick Dunlap
Rafael Campos
Jake Knapp
|3:08 PM
EST
|1
Hideki Matsuyama
Collin Morikawa
Thomas Detry
|3:08 PM
EST
|10
Brian Harman
Davis Riley