Two-shot penalty handed out for slow play at Evian Championship

Since the LPGA introduced its new pace-of-play policy earlier this year, there have been four penalties assessed.

The most recent instance came Friday at the Amundi Evian Championship, where China’s Yan Liu was given a two-shot penalty for slow play on the par-5 seventh hole, her 16th of the day. Per Liu’s playing competitor, Andrea Lee, their group was on the clock for the last six holes.

Liu, whose par was turned into a double bogey, went on to finish bogey-birdie and missed the cut by three shots at 5 over.

The two-shot penalty marks the second such penalty since the new policy was rolled out at the Ford Championship in March. Chisato Iwai was docked two shots for slow play at the Black Desert Championship in May. Iwai would miss that cut by two shots.

Two one-shot penalties have also been handed out.