Top News

Tennis: Wimbledon Championships
Cash and Glasspool become first all-British pair since 1936 to win Wimbledon men’s doubles title
MLB: Tampa Bay Rays at Boston Red Sox
Red Sox RHP Hunter Dobbins says he’s done for season after tearing right ACL
Tennis: Wimbledon Championships
Iga Swiatek defeats Amanda Anisimova 6-0, 6-0 to win her first Wimbledon title

‘Dreams to bring home’ for Milan after Stage 8 win
Highlights: 2025 Tour de France, Stage 8 finish
Rutsch crashes in eighth stage of Tour de France

Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
Cash and Glasspool become first all-British pair since 1936 to win Wimbledon men’s doubles title
Red Sox RHP Hunter Dobbins says he’s done for season after tearing right ACL
Iga Swiatek defeats Amanda Anisimova 6-0, 6-0 to win her first Wimbledon title

‘Dreams to bring home’ for Milan after Stage 8 win
Highlights: 2025 Tour de France, Stage 8 finish
Rutsch crashes in eighth stage of Tour de France

Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
Two-shot penalty handed out for slow play at Evian Championship

  
Published July 12, 2025 01:21 PM

Since the LPGA introduced its new pace-of-play policy earlier this year, there have been four penalties assessed.

The most recent instance came Friday at the Amundi Evian Championship, where China’s Yan Liu was given a two-shot penalty for slow play on the par-5 seventh hole, her 16th of the day. Per Liu’s playing competitor, Andrea Lee, their group was on the clock for the last six holes.

Liu, whose par was turned into a double bogey, went on to finish bogey-birdie and missed the cut by three shots at 5 over.

The two-shot penalty marks the second such penalty since the new policy was rolled out at the Ford Championship in March. Chisato Iwai was docked two shots for slow play at the Black Desert Championship in May. Iwai would miss that cut by two shots.

Two one-shot penalties have also been handed out.