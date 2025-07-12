Pair of former tennis prodigies lead Minjee Lee, Jeeno Thitikul at Amundi Evian

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Genesis Scottish Open - Preview Day Three
Genesis Scottish Open 2025: Final-round tee times adjusted because of fog
MX 2025 Rd 02 Hangtown Jett Lawrence 02 sweat profusely.JPG
2025 Spring Creek Motocross 450 Qualification: Jett Lawrence sets fast time in first session
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
MX 2025 Rd 02 Hangtown Haiden Deegan 02.jpg
2025 Spring Creek Motocross 250 Qualification: Haiden Deegan sweeps sessions
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_cyc_tdfstage8finish_250712.jpg
Highlights: 2025 Tour de France, Stage 8 finish
nbc_cyc_tdfpelotoncrash_250712.jpg
Rutsch crashes in eighth stage of Tour de France
nbc_golf_lpgaaecrd3_250712.jpg
HLs: The Amundi Evian Championship 2025, Round 3

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Genesis Scottish Open - Preview Day Three
Genesis Scottish Open 2025: Final-round tee times adjusted because of fog
MX 2025 Rd 02 Hangtown Jett Lawrence 02 sweat profusely.JPG
2025 Spring Creek Motocross 450 Qualification: Jett Lawrence sets fast time in first session
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
MX 2025 Rd 02 Hangtown Haiden Deegan 02.jpg
2025 Spring Creek Motocross 250 Qualification: Haiden Deegan sweeps sessions
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_cyc_tdfstage8finish_250712.jpg
Highlights: 2025 Tour de France, Stage 8 finish
nbc_cyc_tdfpelotoncrash_250712.jpg
Rutsch crashes in eighth stage of Tour de France
nbc_golf_lpgaaecrd3_250712.jpg
HLs: The Amundi Evian Championship 2025, Round 3

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Pair of former tennis prodigies lead Minjee Lee, Jeeno Thitikul at Amundi Evian

  
Published July 12, 2025 11:08 AM
HLs: The Amundi Evian Championship 2025, Round 2
July 11, 2025 12:18 PM
Watch second round highlights from The Amundi Evian Championship, the fourth major of the LPGA season, played at Evian Resort Golf Club.

EVIAN-LES-BAINS, France — Golf wasn’t the first love of Cara Gainer or Gabriela Ruffels, who grew up wanting to be professional tennis players and came close to making it.

Now they’re in sight of becoming an unlikely major winner in their adopted sport.

Gainer, a No. 129-ranked Englishwoman, and Ruffels, a 71st-ranked Australian, will be in the final group at the Amundi Evian Championship on Sunday after powering through the field in the third round of the fourth major of the year in women’s golf.

On a glorious Saturday at Evian Resort Golf Club, Gainer shot 7-under 64 to move to 11 under for the week and was soon joined in the lead by Ruffels, who shot 66.

They’ve got plenty of high-quality company on the leaderboard, however.

No. 6-ranked Minjee Lee, the recent winner of the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship, shot 66 and was a stroke off the co-leaders in her bid to become the first woman since Inbee Park in 2013 to capture back-to-back major titles.

No. 2-ranked Jeeno Thitikul (67), who has yet to win a major, was tied on 10 under with Lee, along with second-round leader Somi Lee (71) and Grace Kim (70).

They’ll all be applying pressure on Gainer and Ruffels, who have kept a keen eye on the Wimbledon tennis championships taking place this week and finished their third rounds just before the start of the women’s singles final between Amanda Anisimova and Iga Swiatek .

They’ll no doubt be watching it.

“Tennis was, I guess, my first love,” said the 29-year-old Gainer, who tried her hand at golf for the first time at the age of 14 and quickly became a scratch handicapper. “I do still really enjoy it. I don’t really play anymore but I love to watch it. Obviously Wimbledon is on this week so that’s my evening.”

Like Gainer, Ruffels had a tennis coach for a father. She was so good — as the No. 1 junior in Australia — that she won many ITF junior events in Europe, but also turned to golf around the age of 14 and was the U.S. Women’s Amateur champion in 2019.

Before coming to the French Alps, she stopped off at Wimbledon with her boyfriend as a guest of Australian doubles great Todd Woodbridge.

“It was such a cool experience,” the 25-year-old Ruffels said. “It was great to relax and not touch the clubs for a few days and get over jet lag. Seems to have worked this week.”