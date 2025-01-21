These 16 players will comprise this year’s PGA Tour Player Advisory Council

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Farmers Insurance Open 2025 - Round One
At his ‘favorite place in the world,’ Ludvig Åberg leads Farmers Insurance Open
The Bahamas Great Abaco Classic at The Abaco Club 2025 - Final Round
Sudarshan Yellamaraju, who ‘couldn’t afford to go to college,’ wins on Korn Ferry Tour
Farmers Insurance Open 2025 - Round One
Max Homa begins Farmers Insurance Open with triple bogey as part of adventurous front nine

Top Clips

nbc_soccer_usavcrchl_250122.jpg
Highlights: USMNT vs. Costa Rica (En Español)
nbc_soccer_usagoalagyemang_250122.jpg
Agyemang makes the score 3-0 for USMNT
nbc_cbb_uscvspurhls_250122.jpg
Highlights: Huge run helps No. 4 USC crush Purdue

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Farmers Insurance Open 2025 - Round One
At his ‘favorite place in the world,’ Ludvig Åberg leads Farmers Insurance Open
The Bahamas Great Abaco Classic at The Abaco Club 2025 - Final Round
Sudarshan Yellamaraju, who ‘couldn’t afford to go to college,’ wins on Korn Ferry Tour
Farmers Insurance Open 2025 - Round One
Max Homa begins Farmers Insurance Open with triple bogey as part of adventurous front nine

Top Clips

nbc_soccer_usavcrchl_250122.jpg
Highlights: USMNT vs. Costa Rica (En Español)
nbc_soccer_usagoalagyemang_250122.jpg
Agyemang makes the score 3-0 for USMNT
nbc_cbb_uscvspurhls_250122.jpg
Highlights: Huge run helps No. 4 USC crush Purdue

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

These 16 players will comprise this year’s PGA Tour Player Advisory Council

  
Published January 21, 2025 12:30 PM

The PGA Tour on Tuesday announced this year’s 16-member Player Advisory Council.

The PAC advises with the PGA Tour’s Policy Board and commissioner Jay Monahan on issue affecting the tour.

Here are this year’s PAC members:

Sam Burns
Eric Cole
Trevor Cone
Rickie Fowler
Brian Harman
Charley Hoffman
Max Homa
Kevin Kisner
Max McGreevy
Maverick McNealy
Keith Mitchell
Seamus Power
Scottie Scheffler
Brandt Snedeker
Justin Thomas
Gary Woodland

Cole, Cone, McGreevy and Woodland are serving for the first time in their careers while Burns, Harman, Homa, McNealy, Mitchell, Power, Scheffler and Thomas return from last year’s PAC.

Lanto Griffin, Nick Hardy, Mackenzie Hughes, Adam Schenk, Kevin Streelman, Nick Taylor, Josh Teater and Camilo Villegas did not return, though Villegas is now a player director on the policy board.