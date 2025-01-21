These 16 players will comprise this year’s PGA Tour Player Advisory Council
The PGA Tour on Tuesday announced this year’s 16-member Player Advisory Council.
The PAC advises with the PGA Tour’s Policy Board and commissioner Jay Monahan on issue affecting the tour.
Here are this year’s PAC members:
Sam Burns
Eric Cole
Trevor Cone
Rickie Fowler
Brian Harman
Charley Hoffman
Max Homa
Kevin Kisner
Max McGreevy
Maverick McNealy
Keith Mitchell
Seamus Power
Scottie Scheffler
Brandt Snedeker
Justin Thomas
Gary Woodland
Cole, Cone, McGreevy and Woodland are serving for the first time in their careers while Burns, Harman, Homa, McNealy, Mitchell, Power, Scheffler and Thomas return from last year’s PAC.
Lanto Griffin, Nick Hardy, Mackenzie Hughes, Adam Schenk, Kevin Streelman, Nick Taylor, Josh Teater and Camilo Villegas did not return, though Villegas is now a player director on the policy board.