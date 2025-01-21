These 16 players will comprise this year’s PGA Tour Player Advisory Council

The PGA Tour on Tuesday announced this year’s 16-member Player Advisory Council.

The PAC advises with the PGA Tour’s Policy Board and commissioner Jay Monahan on issue affecting the tour.

Here are this year’s PAC members:

Sam Burns

Eric Cole

Trevor Cone

Rickie Fowler

Brian Harman

Charley Hoffman

Max Homa

Kevin Kisner

Max McGreevy

Maverick McNealy

Keith Mitchell

Seamus Power

Scottie Scheffler

Brandt Snedeker

Justin Thomas

Gary Woodland

Cole, Cone, McGreevy and Woodland are serving for the first time in their careers while Burns, Harman, Homa, McNealy, Mitchell, Power, Scheffler and Thomas return from last year’s PAC.

Lanto Griffin, Nick Hardy, Mackenzie Hughes, Adam Schenk, Kevin Streelman, Nick Taylor, Josh Teater and Camilo Villegas did not return, though Villegas is now a player director on the policy board.