Tiger 2000: Woods takes down Ernie Els in epic playoff battle at Kapalua

It’s been 25 years since Tiger Woods’ historic 2000 season. As 2025 unfolds, we’ll look back on each of Woods’ starts, including his 10 worldwide wins.

First up…

Tournament: Mercedes Championship

Where: Plantation Course at Kapalua, Hawaii

Date: Jan. 6-9, 2000

Tiger’s finish: Won (in playoff over Ernie Els)

Tiger’s scorecard: 71-66-71-68--276 (-16)

Setting the stage: Woods arrived in paradise for the winners-only event, in just its second year at Kapalua, fresh off a 1999 campaign in which he won eight PGA Tour titles, including each of his final four starts. The main card was expected to be the world No. 1 Woods versus No. 2 David Duval, who had won four times the previous season, but it was fifth-ranked Ernie Els who would provide Woods his stiffest challenge.

Tiger Woods, Ernie Els 2000 Mercedes Championship Photo by Stan Badz/PGA TOUR Archive US PGA TOUR

How it happened: Woods raced ahead by four shots through 36 holes, impervious to whipping trade winds during a second-round 66, more than eight shots better than the field average. “This guy is on fire,” Els said of Woods that afternoon. “He’s got all the talent in the world. What can you do? You’ve just got to stick to your guns. But he’s got bigger guns than I have.” Els clawed back with a Saturday 67 to tie Woods entering Sunday; Woods needed a closing eagle to shoot 71 and match Els at 11 under through 54 holes. And the pair was still knotted with one hole to play in regulation on Sunday thanks to a 71st-hole bogey by Woods. On the par-5 finishing hole, Woods hit a 3-wood that rode the slope to 8 feet from the hole, only to then watch Els out-do him, hitting his 3-wood to 6 feet. Both players would make their eagle putts, Woods celebrating with a right-handed uppercut and Els with a firm, waist-high fist pump. “I knew he was going to make that putt,” Woods said. “You have to expect the best out of the best players.” On the first extra hole, also No. 18, the two, who finished regulation four shots ahead of the third-place Duval, traded birdies before they each drew lengthy birdie looks at the next, the par-4 10th hole. With Els facing a 35-footer, Woods went first from about 40 feet and drained it. Els’ bid to extend came up a few rotations short. “If you believe in something so hard it will go in,” Woods said of his winning putt.

Historical significance: Woods became the first player since Ben Hogan in 1953 to win five straight PGA Tour events, though Woods downplayed the streak at the time, noting that he’d finished sixth at the Johnnie Walker Championship, a European Tour event, in mid-November.

Memorable quote: “I think he’s a legend in the making. You guys have helped, but he’s backed it up with his golf game. He’s 24. He’s probably going to be bigger than Elvis when he gets into his 40s.” – Els