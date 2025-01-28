Tiger Woods addresses Genesis Invitational’s move to Torrey Pines

Tiger Woods called it a “very difficult” decision to relocate the Genesis Invitational in the wake of a devastating wildfire.

But with Riviera Country Club in Pacific Palisades, California, where over 23,000 acres have burned since earlier this month, not capable of hosting the annual signature event, Woods believes they settled on the right replacement in Torrey Pines’ South Course.

“The meeting we had was very difficult with the Watanabes (Riv’s owners),” Woods said Monday after his TGL victory over Rory McIlroy’s team. “Riv is just not ready. We want to stay on the West Coast, and it narrowed those options down to possibly up near Pebble or to Phoenix or to Vegas or to San Diego or to Palm Springs. There were so many different options out on the table, and we were trying to be understanding to all the victims that these fires have caused, has brought to them.

“The fact that we were able to, with the city of San Diego, were able to stay within Southern California, with respect to the difficulties in LA, I think it’s important that we were able to stay in Southern California because everyone who was born and raised out in Southern Cal can all relate to the fires. It’s a difficult situation, and we want to be very sensitive to that.”

Torrey Pines just finished hosting the Farmers Insurance Open last Saturday, and it will now gear up for the Feb. 13-16 tournament in which Woods’ foundation hosts.

The Tour said that this year’s Genesis will have several Los Angeles-related relief initiatives, to be announced later.

“I think because we’re in Southern California,” Woods added, “I think we’re going to be able to raise more money for all the losses that have incurred.”

