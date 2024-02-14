What happened to Tiger Woods’ old TW logo? ‘I don’t want it back’

Out with the old, in with the new.

In unveiling his new apparel brand, Sun Day Red – and its new logo, a 15-striped tiger – Tiger Woods has closed the door on his iconic TW logo.

The TW logo debuted in 2000, just in time for the Tiger Slam, which was completed the next year. It stayed with him until this year, when Woods and Nike ended their partnership after 27 years, since Woods turned pro in 1996.

Woods said on Wednesday, two days after he rolled out his new brand at a Monday night event just down the road from Riviera Country Club, that he didn’t get to take the rights to the TW with him.

Not that he cares.

“I don’t want it back,” Woods said of his old logo. “I’ve moved on. This is a transition in my life. I’ve moved on to Sun Day Red, and we’re looking forward to building a brand that elicits excitement and is transformative.”

According to a company release, Sun Day Red’s logo represents Woods’ 15 major wins – with room for more.

“At the heart of Sun Day Red’s ethos is a logo that tells a story,” the release says. “It’s a narrative of Tiger’s incredible achievements, a visual tribute to a career that has inspired millions. But the designs go further, embedding Easter eggs for the fans, including a 15-striped tiger emblem representing his 15 major wins.”