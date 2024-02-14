What happened to Tiger Woods’ old TW logo? ‘I don’t want it back’

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Audi FIS Alpine Ski World Cup Finals Andorra 2023 - Day 5 - Women's &amp; Men?s Slalom &amp; Super L.
Alpine skiing TV, live stream schedule for 2023-24 World Cup season
The Genesis Invitational - Previews
Tiger and new caddie a ‘great team,’ but can they end Riviera shutout?
The Genesis Invitational - Previews
Tiger mostly vague but ‘would like to have PIF’ part of Tour

Top Clips

nbc_cbb_caitlinclarkrecordchase_240214.jpg
Has Clark’s record chase been a distraction?
nbc_golf_gc_tigerwoodsankle_240214.jpg
Tiger appears pain-free in Genesis practice round
nbc_golf_gc_tigerpresserreact_240214.jpg
Tiger a ‘diplomat’ on SSG, PIF in Genesis presser

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Audi FIS Alpine Ski World Cup Finals Andorra 2023 - Day 5 - Women's &amp; Men?s Slalom &amp; Super L.
Alpine skiing TV, live stream schedule for 2023-24 World Cup season
The Genesis Invitational - Previews
Tiger and new caddie a ‘great team,’ but can they end Riviera shutout?
The Genesis Invitational - Previews
Tiger mostly vague but ‘would like to have PIF’ part of Tour

Top Clips

nbc_cbb_caitlinclarkrecordchase_240214.jpg
Has Clark’s record chase been a distraction?
nbc_golf_gc_tigerwoodsankle_240214.jpg
Tiger appears pain-free in Genesis practice round
nbc_golf_gc_tigerpresserreact_240214.jpg
Tiger a ‘diplomat’ on SSG, PIF in Genesis presser

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

What happened to Tiger Woods’ old TW logo? ‘I don’t want it back’

  
Published February 14, 2024 06:09 PM

Out with the old, in with the new.

In unveiling his new apparel brand, Sun Day Red – and its new logo, a 15-striped tiger – Tiger Woods has closed the door on his iconic TW logo.

The TW logo debuted in 2000, just in time for the Tiger Slam, which was completed the next year. It stayed with him until this year, when Woods and Nike ended their partnership after 27 years, since Woods turned pro in 1996.

Woods said on Wednesday, two days after he rolled out his new brand at a Monday night event just down the road from Riviera Country Club, that he didn’t get to take the rights to the TW with him.

Not that he cares.

“I don’t want it back,” Woods said of his old logo. “I’ve moved on. This is a transition in my life. I’ve moved on to Sun Day Red, and we’re looking forward to building a brand that elicits excitement and is transformative.”

According to a company release, Sun Day Red’s logo represents Woods’ 15 major wins – with room for more.

“At the heart of Sun Day Red’s ethos is a logo that tells a story,” the release says. “It’s a narrative of Tiger’s incredible achievements, a visual tribute to a career that has inspired millions. But the designs go further, embedding Easter eggs for the fans, including a 15-striped tiger emblem representing his 15 major wins.”