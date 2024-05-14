 Skip navigation
NHL: Edmonton Oilers at Colorado Avalanche
Avs forward Valeri Nichushkin suspended for at least 6 months an hour before Game 4 against Stars
AUTO: FEB 25 NASCAR Cup Series Ambetter Health 400
Chase Briscoe, Kyle Busch hold final two playoff spots at midpoint of Cup regular season
when is the preakness
Previewing the 149th Preakness Stakes: Odds and Analysis of Each Horse

Top Clips

nbc_golf_livefrom_callaway_240513.jpg
Hojgaard twins discuss their differences
nbc_golf_livefrom_vjsingh_240513.jpg
Singh chronicles his golf journey
nbc_golf_livefrom_jimmydunne_240513.jpg
Dunne resigns from PGA Tour policy board

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Texas lands former top-ranked junior via transfer portal

  
Published May 13, 2024 10:59 PM

Texas just landed its latest big transfer.

Arizona State sophomore Luke Potter, who hasn’t competed in over two months, announced Monday evening that he would be joining the Longhorns next season.

“Taking my talents to Austin,” Potter wrote on Instagram. “Big thanks to Coach [John] Fields, as well as Coach [Erik] Henson and [Clayton] Brady for the opportunity. Proud to be a Longhorn.”

The former top-ranked junior posted five top-20s for the Sun Devils this season after notching four top-10s during an inconsistent freshman year. He has not logged a start, however, since mid-March and is not part of Arizona State’s postseason squad.

Potter, who is currently ranked No. 59 in the World Amateur Golf Ranking, entered the portal after it opened for men’s golfers on May 8, and Texas was his first choice. Fields has a good history with transfers dating to Gavin Hall in 2013. The Longhorns’ postseason lineup this season features two transfers, Brian Stark and Nathan Petronzio.

NCAA regionals started Monday as well, with Texas hosting as a No. 3 seed in Austin, Texas, and Arizona State playing as the top seed in Rancho Santa Fe, California.