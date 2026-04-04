Andrea Revuelta nearly does something at Augusta National not seen since 1988

Stanford sophomore Andrea Revuelta nearly made history during the final round of the Augusta National Women’s Amateur on Saturday.

After making birdie at the par-4 11th, Revuelta stepped up to the tee at Augusta National Golf Club’s par-3 12th with momentum.

Only three players in Masters Tournament history have recorded an ace at the tricky hole, also known as Golden Bell: Claude Harmon (1947), amateur William Hyndman III (1959) and Curtis Strange (1988). None have been recorded in the six years the Augusta National Women’s Amateur has been contested.

Revuelta was inches away from joining that exclusive club.

You could hear it from the second the 19-year-old hit her shot – it was pure. The ball floated down, easily clearing the notorious water hazard and rolling directly toward the cup. It looked like it was going in before grazing the edge and lipping out to the right – so close.

For perspective, the leader coming into the final round, Asterisk Talley, carded a quad bogey at the same hole just a few minutes later after going into the water twice.

Definitely a moment for Revuelta’s highlight reel.