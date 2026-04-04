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Mikaela Shiffrin lends voice to Augusta National Women’s Amateur tease: “Some stages are truly different”

  
Published April 4, 2026 02:09 PM

Chances are, you’re not one of the 32 women playing the Augusta National Women’s Amateur on Saturday, but that doesn’t exclude you from a little dose of inspiration.

Three-time Olympic alpine skiing gold medalist Mikaela Shiffrin lent her voice to a promo for the Augusta National Women’s Amateur ahead of the final round at Augusta National Golf Club on Saturday, and if you’re like me, it might give you goosebumps, spark a tear, or motivate you to get up and do something productive – or all of the above.

Shiffrin’s voice-over perfectly sets the tone for the momentous occasion.

“Some stages are truly different. They ask more of you.”

This stage sees 32 amateurs who made the cut playing a pristine Augusta National. The average age of the women in the field? Under 19.

“The Augusta National Women’s Amateur: Where the next generation steps onto one of the game’s most iconic courses and discovers what it feels like to perform when everything is at stake.”

Only one woman will experience a moment to remember for the rest of her life – “The moment she arrived on the stage that she was meant for,” Shiffrin says.

Watch the full tease here.