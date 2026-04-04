Augusta National Women’s Amateur 2026 final round: Leaderboard, tee times, and what to watch

The final round of the 2026 Augusta National Women’s Amateur is set, with three front-runners and a perfect Saturday at Augusta National Golf Club. Here’s where things stand and what to watch as one of amateur golf’s biggest titles is decided.

Leaderboard after Round 2

Here’s where the top contenders stand after two rounds at Champions Retreat Golf Club.

1. -11 Asterisk Talley (USA)

T-2. -10 Meja Örtengren (SWE), Maria Jose Marin (COL)

T-4. -6 Andrea Revuelta (ESP), Avery Weed (USA)

Final Round Tee Times (Featured Groups)

Final group: Asterisk Talley, Meja Örtengren – 11 a.m. ET

Penultimate group: Maria Jose Marin, Andrea Revuelta – 10:50 a.m. ET

Avery Weed, Lauren Kim – 10:40 a.m. ET

What to watch at Augusta National

No Asterisk needed

Asterisk Talley finished runner-up at the Augusta National Women’s Amateur a year ago. Now, the 17-year-old has the lead at 11 under after two bogey-free rounds of 66 and 67 at Champions Retreat. She’ll have to hold off Meja Örtengren and Maria Jose Marin, who both sit at 10 under to start the round.

This is Talley’s third appearance at the Augusta National Women’s Amateur. The Stanford commit has finished inside the top 10 in both of her prior appearances. For perspective, she finished with a final-round 68 at Augusta National in 2025. The year prior, she carded a 70, so Talley’s game seems well suited for this famed course.

Another thing in her favor? Talley has won her past three junior tournaments.

Made cut

There is a cut at the Augusta National Women’s Amateur, meaning only 32 players will tee it up at Augusta National on Saturday after the field started with 72. Eight of the top 10 players in the Women’s World Amateur Golf Rankings made the cut. Fifteen of the 32 players are Augusta National Women’s Amateur first timers, including 15-year-old Yujie Liu from Beijing, China.

Final round at a fresh course

The Augusta National Women’s Amateur plays its first two rounds at Champions Retreat on Wednesday and Thursday. Friday is a practice round at Augusta National before playing the final round there. This provides a unique challenge, especially for those 15 newcomers.

Caddy wisdom

Just like at the Masters, Augusta National caddies are available to loop for the players of the Augusta National Women’s Amateur. Some opt to have their parents or siblings on their bag, but if the thought of Augusta National’s greens make you sweat, a local looper is a good choice.

The top three players going into the final round are split on their caddie choices. The No. 1-ranked girls junior player in the country, Asterisk Talley was supposed to have the No. 1-ranked boys junior player, Miles Russell, caddie for her, but he qualified for this week’s Korn Ferry Tour event, leaving her to turn to a family friend, Ryan Zak. Meja Örtengren, a Stanford sophomore from Sweden, went for familiarity as well. Örtengren has her older brother, Alexander, on her bag. Maria Jose Marin, an Arkansas junior from Colombia, has opted for a local caddie.

What’s at stake

Beyond joining an exclusive (and small) club of women who can call themselves Augusta National Women’s Amateur champions, the winner – provided she remains an amateur – will receive an invitation to the next five Augusta National Women’s Amateurs, the U.S. Women’s Open, the AIG Women’s Open, the Chevron Championship, the Evian Championship and any USGA, R&A and PGA of America amateur championships for which she is eligible for one year.

How to watch the final round of the 2026 Augusta National Women’s Amateur

Noon-2:30 p.m.: Final round (NBC, Peacock

About the Augusta National Women’s Amateur

The Augusta National Women’s Amateur will see its seventh champion named in 2026.

The tournament was announced on Wednesday, April 4, 2018 by Augusta National Golf Club Chairman Fred Ridley during his annual press conference at the Masters Tournament. According to the event’s official website, “The event was established to inspire greater interest and participation in the women’s game by creating a new, exciting and rewarding pathway for these players to fulfill their dreams.”

An international field of 72 women amateurs compete over 54 holes of stroke play with a cut taking place after 36 holes. The top 30 players and ties advance to the final round at Augusta National. In the event of a tie, the winner will be decided by a sudden-death playoff.

